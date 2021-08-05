The next Iranian president is expected to make US-Iran relations even tougherExBulletin

US-Iran relations are expected to become even more strained when a new Iranian president takes office on Thursday. He is a former prosecutor who is expected to take a tough stance at home and abroad.

This Thursday – tomorrow – marks a significant shift in Iranian politics. Iran’s pragmatic president, Hassan Rouhani, will step down after two terms in power. He will be replaced by Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi is a harsh former judge who is under US sanctions for his part in the executions of political prisoners.

KENYON: This video uploaded to YouTube shows one of the many recent confrontations between police and demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the ongoing water shortages and power outages during the summer heat. Human rights groups say they have confirmed the deaths of several protesters.

But beyond Iran ‘s internal affairs, some are wondering what changes a Raisi government could bring to Iran’ s foreign policy. When asked to describe Rice’s views on the West in general, and the US in particular, Simon Henderson with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy summarizes it this way.

SIMON HENDERSON: He hates the United States. He has no faith in the United States. And he does not want to do anything that would ease relations with the United States. He sees it as a waste of time.

KENYON: In a speech in June, Raisi said Washington had proven its arrogance by moving away from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, and Europe had done nothing about it. Heard here through an interpreter, Raisi said the key to Iran remains what it has always been – the lifting of punitive sanctions.

PRESIDENT EBRAHIM RAISI: (Through translator) The Americans violated the JCPOA and the Europeans did not fulfill their commitments. What I want to emphasize to the US is that, based on the nuclear deal, you are obliged to lift the sanctions, and you did not. Come back and fulfill your commitments.

KENYON: Rais has said he is ready to resume talks on reviving the nuclear deal if he can reach a better deal, plus assurances that the US will not leave again – a guarantee US officials say they cannot.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, says it will lift sanctions if Iran stops supporting militias represented in the region and takes into account restrictions in other areas, such as its ballistic missile program.

Sanam Vakil, an analyst at the British study center Chatham House, says that so far, each side finds the other’s requirements unenforceable.

SANAM VAKIL: I think both sides want something more, and that is the problem here. I do not think an agreement can be reached on Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional activities as part of the nuclear deal.

KENYON: Vakil says he expects the new administration in Tehran to use security concerns – such as fears of more attacks from America’s main ally in the Middle East, Israel – to carry out a purge of moderate or reformist officials. by the Rouhani government.

VAKIL: The Israelis have killed their nuclear scientist. Their nuclear facilities have experienced sabotage. So after those very embarrassing incidents, a system cleanup, I think can also be justified.

KENYON: Analyst Simon Henderson says Israelis think they have good reason to worry about Iran’s intentions and Washington’s willingness to negotiate with Tehran.

HENDERSON: The Israelis are very concerned about the situation. They do not think that there is a possibility of confrontation with Iran at any quasi-diplomatic level, and they tend to believe, as they can do, that if Khamenei and the Iranian media make threatening sounds against Israel, that these are true.

KENYON: Meanwhile, just as Rais will begin his presidential duties, a trial thousands of miles away in Sweden will shed light on what human rights groups call a atrocity from his past – the mass executions of political prisoners in 1980s. Raisi himself is not a defendant, but the case will evoke memories of his role in ordering those executions and remind the world that Ebrahim Raisi is the first Iranian president to take office while under US sanctions against him. his human rights.

