Asia-Pacific mixed reserves; Chinese stocks of online gambling under pressure

SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday. Investors also monitored shares of Hong Kong-listed firms linked to China’s video game sector as China’s state-run media once again targeted the industry.

With the market closing on Thursday in Hong Kong, Tencent shares in the city fell 3.9% while Netease fell 3.76%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.1% to 6,715.33.

The Securities Times, a publication under the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party People Daily, published an article Thursday arguing that gaming firms should not have preferential tax measures introduced to encourage the development of the domestic software sector as the gaming industry is more developed. now

He said the games should share the same tax policies as other industries, and warned that the industry should be “mentally prepared for this.”

Shares of Tencent and Netease rallied earlier this week after Chinese state media called online games “opium” in an article that was deleted hours after publication and later republished with a new title and a reference to speech.

Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng Index closed 0.84% ​​lower at 26,204.69.

Shanghai Composite in mainland China fell 0.31% to close at 3,466.55 while Shenzhen Composite fell 0.786% that day to around 14,872.23.