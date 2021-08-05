International
Asia-Pacific mixed reserves; Chinese stocks of online gambling under pressure
SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday. Investors also monitored shares of Hong Kong-listed firms linked to China’s video game sector as China’s state-run media once again targeted the industry.
With the market closing on Thursday in Hong Kong, Tencent shares in the city fell 3.9% while Netease fell 3.76%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.1% to 6,715.33.
The Securities Times, a publication under the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party People Daily, published an article Thursday arguing that gaming firms should not have preferential tax measures introduced to encourage the development of the domestic software sector as the gaming industry is more developed. now
He said the games should share the same tax policies as other industries, and warned that the industry should be “mentally prepared for this.”
Shares of Tencent and Netease rallied earlier this week after Chinese state media called online games “opium” in an article that was deleted hours after publication and later republished with a new title and a reference to speech.
Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng Index closed 0.84% lower at 26,204.69.
Shanghai Composite in mainland China fell 0.31% to close at 3,466.55 while Shenzhen Composite fell 0.786% that day to around 14,872.23.
Other Asia-Pacific markets
Of Japan The Nikkei 225 gained 0.52% to close at 27.728.12 while the Topix index advanced 0.39% to end the trading day at 1.928.98. The South Korean hedge closed 0.13% lower at 3,276.13.
In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.11% to close at 7,511.10. Australia recorded a trade surplus of about A $ 10.5 billion (about $ 7.75 billion) in July, according to data released by the country’s Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That was above forecasts for a trade surplus of A $ 10.45 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
MSCI’s broader Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan fell 0.3%.
The Covid situation in China may have weighed on the sentiment of investors in the region. Day-to-day infections have risen again in the country as the delta variant spreads across China, with authorities imposing massive testing and widespread travel restrictions in some areas.
Somewhere else, South Korean news agency Yonhap News reported on Thursday that tougher restrictions in the greater Seoul area are “very likely to be extended again” as cases remain consistently high.
Overnight, the Dow fell 323.73 points to 34,792.67 while the S&P 500 fell 0.46% to 4,402.66. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed the performance after rising 0.13% to 14,780.53.
The moves on Wall Street came after job data from payroll firm ADP fell far short of expectations. The ADP private wage survey showed a gain of 330,000 jobs for July, well below the consensus estimate of 653,000. The release of the Department of Labor’s most-watched non-farm payrolls will come out on Friday.
Coins and oil
E The US dollar index, which follows the US currency against a basket of its peers, was at 92,203 after a recent jump from below 92.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.58 against the dollar after a weakening yesterday from levels below 109 against the foreign currency. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.74, still higher than the levels below $ 0.735 seen earlier in the trading week.
Oil prices were lower in the afternoon trading hours in Asia, with the international standard futures of Brent crude falling 0.13% to $ 70.29 a barrel. US crude futures fell 0.12% to $ 68.07 a barrel.
