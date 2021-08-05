National leaders to discuss easing restrictions on vaccinated Australians after half the country is closed | Australian politics

Connect with us

With 16 million Australians again mired in stalemate as authorities try to curb Delta-type outbreaks, the national cabinet is set to consider how allowing vaccinated residents to be exempt from restrictions could provide a strong incentive to immunize.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, will meet with the leaders of the states and territories on Friday amid new tensions between New South Wales and the Commonwealth over prolonged and expanded state blockades and as Victoria enters its sixth blockade after new cases of Covid.

Residents in south-east Queensland are also under tight restrictions with that state in hopes the blockade could end on Sunday.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday that more vaccines were needed for the state to emerge from its blockade. She urged residents to be vaccinated urgently as NSW targets 6 million hits by the end of August.

The federal government is sending an additional 180,000 doses of Pfizer to NSW over the next two weeks with Morrison demanding that redirected vaccines from regional areas of the state be returned to Sydney HSC students. The Prime Minister called the approach dangerous.

Berejiklian said the extra doses would be sent to the Central Coast over the next two weeks, and welcomed the increase in the vaccination program, which she insists is key to a cheaper life beyond August.

I have been publicly vocal about our need and desire for more vaccines, Berejikilian said on Thursday.

We know that vaccines stop the spread. They protect lives and keep people out of the hospital. This is why it is so critical and every jurisdiction around the world is finding the Delta challenging. We can try to eliminate it, but we know the vaccine is critical to stopping it from spreading and allowing us to consider the options that go ahead.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Queensland will also ship 112,000 doses to bring Pfizer over the next two weeks.

Morrison stressed that the NSW government should fix its blockade, however, instead of relying on vaccines as a way out.

Government figures show that more than 13 million doses have been administered across Australia bringing the fully vaccinated rate for the eligible population to 20% while 42.4% have received one dose.

The key tool to end the stalemate in Sydney is the success of the stalemate in Sydney, Morrison said.

It is the blockage, number one. The success of that block and compliance with that block is the key to removing that block and being supported by the vaccination program.

In parliament, the Prime Minister was asked about his initial support for the NSW decision not to enter into a strong stalemate early on, an approach the federal government now claims is necessary after Victoria had previously criticized it for it.

Morrison said any decision to enter a deadlock was difficult and previously the NSW approach had worked. That was not the case, Morrison said.

At a later press conference he said that every day every blow is a step closer to where we want to be and indicated that leaders of states and territories would begin to discuss how vaccinated residents could be given greater freedom. at Friday’s national cabinet meeting.

As people get vaccinated, and an increasingly vaccinated population, then, of course, there are exceptions that those who are vaccinated should reasonably expect, he said.

This is what states and territories are working on now, because after all they are the ones who have to make them available, through their legal systems. And well do an initial discussion about that, I’m sure, tomorrow. The agency that gives you the vaccines, the exceptions that can lead to that stage, these are powerful incentives.

Morrison also welcomed moves by Victorian food producer SPC to impose a mandatory vaccine requirement on its workforce.

The legal basis for this, I am sure they have received advice on this, and this will be an issue we look at closely, he said.

Where people make decisions that they believe deal with their concerns and interests, then this is something for which the coalition government has always been supportive, but which is always subject to the rule of law.

The discussion about possible incentives comes after the federal government announced its revised campaign plan for vaccinating the population over the next six months, with the head of Operation Covid Shield, Lieutenant General John Frewen, saying it was mathematically possible that 80 % of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

The government has rejected a $ 300 Work Plan for those receiving the stroke, but has left open the possibility of using other financial incentives if necessary.

Morrison was also asked Thursday about the low vaccination rate among Australia’s indigenous population after it was found that only 10% were fully vaccinated as much as half the percentage of other Australians. About 20% have had the first dose.

Morrrison said the government would have to take a highly commissioned approach to removing the vaccination rate in indigenous communities. We will work with the indigenous health sector to ensure that we can achieve that highly personalized approach, he said.

Pat Turner, head of the Peaks Coalition, said she wanted to see a 100% vaccination rate for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander capable people, regardless of where they live.

Especially those in remote communities where there are high concentrations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait native people living in overcrowded housing and poverty. We just can not afford to get any kind of Covid inside.

So I am going for 100% vaccination and I continue to work with all the jurisdictions properly so far, to achieve this.

The Guardian Australia has reported that aboriginal health organizations are concerned that large gaps have emerged in the vaccination coverage of indigenous communities that need to be addressed urgently.

