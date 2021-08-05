India: Delhi leaders order judicial investigation into alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old Dalit girl





As of Sunday, crowds have taken to the streets to demand action against the alleged perpetrators – as well as broader changes to address high rape rates in India, sexual violence and caste discrimination.

“The injustice this family has faced is unfortunate and cannot be compensated, but the government will give them 10 rupee loops ($ 13,480) and order a trunk investigation into the matter,” said Arvind Kejriwal, head of the Delhi provincial government and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday.

“There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi,” he added. “I appeal to the central government to take decisive steps in this direction. We (the Delhi government) will cooperate fully.”

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government will appoint key attorneys to represent the family.

Kejriwal made the remarks to reporters Wednesday, shortly after meeting the victim’s parents at a protest near the alleged crime scene. 9-year-old girl – a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India’s Hindu system caste hierarchy – had gone to get water from a crematorium in Delhi on Sunday, according to Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior Delhi police official, citing a statement from the victim’s mother. After the girl did not return for half an hour, the crematorium priest, 55-year-old Radhey Shyam, called the mother and showed her the body of her dead daughter, Singh said. The priest and three other crematorium workers told the mother the girl had been electrocuted while trying to get water and persuaded the mother to burn the body, claiming it would be a hassle to involve police, Singh said. About 200 villagers began protesting that night. Police have since arrested four men suspected of being involved in the girl’s death, though they have not yet been charged, Singh said. Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence, and are also investigating allegations of rape made by the victims’ families and other villagers. In addition to the judicial investigation, several government bodies are also investigating the incident. On Thursday, the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child ordered Delhi police to provide a report of what happened, including the autopsy report and any action taken against the suspected perpetrators, within 48 hours. On Tuesday, the Delhi Women’s Commission issued a call for police to appear before the commission on Thursday and secure the relevant case documents. Numerous opposition leaders, including former opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi, have called for justice and expressed their support for the family. But many activists and members of the Dalit community have expressed outrage at the lack of response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). So far, Modi has not yet commented on the matter or issued a statement of remorse. Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesman, issued a statement Wednesday calling the rape “a very sad and unfortunate incident”. “We strongly condemn the way in which a little girl was raped,” Patra said, adding that “we all want the victim and her family to get justice.” However, much of his statement accused opposition parties, particularly Rahul Gandhi – who visited the protests on Wednesday and met with the victim’s parents – of politicizing the issue. According to India’s National Crime Registry Office, more than 32,000 cases of suspected rape were reported in the latest available figures from 2019 – one rape approximately every 17 minutes. But experts say the real number is likely to be much higher, due to the shame associated with reporting sexual assaults and the social barriers faced by victims. Those in the lower-ranking and oppressed castes — about 201 million people out of India’s 1.3 billion population, according to government figures — are particularly vulnerable, say human rights organizations and activists.

CNN’s Esha Mitra, Vedika Sud and Rishabh M Pratap contributed to the report.

