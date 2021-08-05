Israelis told to “stop hugging”, seniors urged to strengthen as Covid-19 cases rise





In a recorded audio message that would be passed on to friends and family, Bennett said that in the next two to three weeks anyone over the age of 60 who has not yet received his third vaccine is six times more likely to seriously ill with coronavirus, compared with those who are five days after their third stroke.

Bennett warned that all those over the age of 60 take extreme care until they get their third dose, including not being in crowded places, and only seeing grandchildren outside and disguised.

Israel is facing a new wave of infections, with 3,430 positive tests on Wednesday according to the Israeli Ministry of Health, while 250 people are listed as in serious condition. Two weeks ago, that figure was 62.

Despite the increase in cases and hospitalizations, experts say it is in a lower percentage of positive cases than in previous waves, which experts have attributed to Israel’s high vaccination rate.

Last week, The Israeli government authorized a third reinforcing strike for anyone over the age of 60 who took the second dose more than five months ago. According to major health service organizations, more than 262,500 qualified Israelis had received the boost. The government decided to start dosing administration after the data suggested that the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection prevention decreases significantly over time, although it still offers good protection against serious diseases. As a result of rising infection rates, the Israeli government has tightened coronavirus restrictions, announcing a number of new countries – including the United States, Italy and France – that travelers are required to quarantine upon arrival in Israel without receiving considering their vaccination status. Following a coronavirus cabinet meeting Tuesday evening, the government announced that the Green Pass system would be expanded to include rallies of less than a hundred people and regardless of age. Half of the civil servants working in government ministries are expected to work from home, and private sector employers are “recommended” to return to a work facility from home. But despite the austerity, the new government is still trying to avoid reinstating strict blockade-type measures. Even so, he says the risks are growing. The General Director of the Ministry of Health Prof. Nachman Ash said in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday that although he would not impose a deadlock now, “reality could make it a necessary step” at some point in the future. “We have started a third vaccination campaign to reduce serious cases, and if we see a reduction it can prevent or delay more difficult steps,” he said. A government statement on Tuesday warned people to avoid crowds and get vaccinated immediately: “Otherwise, there will be no choice but to impose more severe restrictions, including closure.” In this regard, the Israelites were also told to “stop shaking hands, stop hugging and kissing, and avoid any gathering in an enclosed space that is not necessary.” Last month Israel completely banned people from coming to Israel from Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, the United Kingdom, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and Uzbekistan unless they received special permits from Israeli authorities.

