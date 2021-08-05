China is Rising, Episode 7: Hong Kong





The last time I visited Hong Kong, in the summer of 2019, pro-democracy protesters were celebrating a major victory. Hong Kong had gathered for thousands of months to condemn the government-proposed extradition bill. The controversial law would allow Hong Kong residents facing charges to be extradited to mainland China, where the sentencing rate is 99 percent. Protesters feared Beijing would use the legislation to prosecute its political opponents in Hong Kong.















Protests in Hong Kong continue for the eleventh week in a row, showing no signs of slowing down





On August 18, 2019, I saw nearly two million people, a quarter of the city’s population, marching through the streets. A few weeks later, the Hong Kong government finally succumbed to public pressure and withdrew the extradition bill. On August 18, 2019, about 1.7 million Hong Kong residents withstood the rain and marched through the streets to protest the bill proposed by the Hong Kong government for extradition. -Jeff Semple / Global News.

In November 2019, pro-democracy candidates won a stunning victory in the local elections, thanks to a record turnout of young voters.

The airline passenger climbed into his seat after allegedly attacking the flight attendants At the time, Hong Kong's pro-democracy campaigns were full of hope for the future. Not any more. In Episode 7 of China is growing, we will make a trip to Hong Kong, where activists, lawmakers and journalists are now being arrested and charged under Beijing 's new national security law.















Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announces closure





Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announces closure on June 23, 2021

The legislation came into force on July 1, 2020 and covers four main areas of criminal activity: secession, subversion, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign or foreign forces. He dramatically expanded the powers of the Chinese central government in Hong Kong. His supporters say the law is needed to prevent a violent uprising. Its critics argue that national security law violates the terms of the agreement and the constitution of Hong Kong surrender in 1997, which guaranteed Hong Kong special status and democratic freedom, such as freedom of speech and assembly, until 2047.















China warns US to stay out of Hong Kong issues ahead of summit





China warns US to stay out of Hong Kong issues ahead of March 12, 2021 summit

In the fight for the future of Hong Kong, Canadians are at great risk. Hong Kong is home to 300,000 Canadians – the largest Canuck community in any city outside of Canada. Read more: Meet Canadians staying with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong In this episode of China Rising, we will take a trip to Hong Kong and meet Canadian immigrants on the front lines of the war, some of whom now risk arrest and prosecution. We will also hear from members of the Chinese community in Canada, who seem to be deeply divided about the future of Hong Kong. To subscribe and listen to this and other episodes ofChina is growingfor free,visit curiouscast.ca. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

