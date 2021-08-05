Indonesia finds COVID deaths more than three times higher for the unvaccinated





JAKARTA (Reuters) – The death rate from COVID-19 for people in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who were not vaccinated was more than three times higher than those who were, according to new data from the health ministry. PHOTO PHOTO: People raise Indonesian flags during a mass vaccination program at the Jakarta Jakarta Convention Center building in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana The mortality rate of those who were not vaccinated was 15.5% compared to 4.1% for those who received two injections of either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data from state hospitals and almost 68,000 patients in Jakarta from May to July. The Southeast Asian country has been invaded in recent months by a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, and on Wednesday it went through a grueling achievement, recording a total of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. [L4N2PB231] Global data on vaccinated deaths versus unvaccinated deaths are not readily available, but Dr Ines Atmosukarto, a molecular biologist working on vaccine development, said the data was further evidence of the importance of vaccination. This supports the proposal that two doses of vaccines reduce the chance of death for those infected and require hospitalization, she said, adding that the data lacked details on patients’ age, comorbidity and observation period. Separately, data from the town of Banyuwangi on the island of Java, showed that 93% of COVID patients who died from March to July were not vaccinated, while 6% had received the first dose and 1% had been fully vaccinated. The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines were also mainly administered vaccines in that area. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a senior health ministry official, said the data could help combat vaccine reluctance in Indonesia. In Indonesia, 18% of the population has had one dose of the vaccine, while 8% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the health ministry. Indonesia has had 100,600 deaths. By comparison, in India 27.7% of the population have had one dose of vaccine and 7.8% are fully vaccinated, according to government data and research by Reuters. India has had 425,700 deaths. Facing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant that was first identified in India, Indonesia has quickly become the epicenter of the coronavirus Asia, now recording more than 3.5 million cases in total since the pandemic began. But as cases have begun to fall in Jakarta and some areas in Java, with the health minister saying this week that the country has reached the peak of its second wave, concerns remain that Delta could still destroy remote areas not equipped for treat a health crisis. Irma Hidayana, a public health expert and co-founder of the independent Lapor COVID-19 data initiative, said vaccine distribution issues, including infrastructure and data, as well as vaccine reluctance, had hampered the spread of vaccines by governments. The Ministry of Health should have well-planned distribution of vaccines that ensures that all vulnerable people are the top priority, she said, the Government should ensure that vaccines are distributed evenly and evenly. Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Edited by Robert Birsel

