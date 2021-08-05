Cork County Father and Sons Died in Murder-Suicide, Doctors Rules | Ireland





Three members of an Irish family devastated by an inheritance dispute died in a murder-suicide that was beyond meaning, a medical investigation has found. Tadg OSullivan, 60, and his son Diarmuid, 23, shot dead Diarmuids’s brother, Mark, 26, before turning their rifles on themselves in a case that rocked Ireland. An investigation Wednesday turned down a verdict of unlawful murder in the Mark case and suicide in the Tadg and Diarmuid cases. Forensic doctor Michael Kennedy said the bloodshed on the family farm in Kanturk, Cork County last October challenged the reason: A horrific tragedy that was beyond meaning. Mark OSullivan, 26, had told a friend he feared his father and brother would kill him. Photo: Family Newsletter / PA Kennedy said he would usually express condolences to the immediate family, but no one survived after Anne OSullivan, Tadg’s wife and mother of his sons, died of cancer in April. The former nurse was 61 years old. Her final diagnosis in February 2020 seems to have set the tragedy in motion. Anne owned the 115-acre farm and planned to divide it equally among her sons. This angered her husband and youngest son, who believed that Diarmuid, who was studying accounting and working on a farm, should inherit most of the land. The jury heard angry arguments, with Diarmuid threatening to leave a trail of destruction without lights on again in Raheen. Raheen was the name of the farm. On October 10, Mark, a practicing lawyer, sent a message to a friend saying he feared his father and brother might kill him and try to make him look like a suicide. In early October 25, Tadg and Diarmuid entered his bedroom and shot him with a legally owned rifle. Mark was hit in the head, chest and arm and found lying on the floor, a pathologist said. The shooting woke up Ana who ran into the room. The two men looked at him, made a mocking comment and shot again at Marks bedroom, she said later. The father and son had changed their locks at the gate, so Anna could not leave by car. She tried walking through a field to the neighbors to raise the alarm. When police arrived at the farm they discovered Marx’s body in the bedroom and the bodies of his father and brother near a fairy fortress, a term for some kind of prehistoric dwelling, about 500 meters from the farm house. Police believe Diarmuid shot himself first, then his father shot himself. Both died of traumatic brain injury caused by a gunshot wound. Letters found in their pockets suggested they had planned the violence a few days earlier. Anna told the neighbors that she believed they had killed Mark to make him suffer. She died six months after the tragedy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/05/county-cork-father-and-sons-died-in-murder-suicide-coroner-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos