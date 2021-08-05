The UK becomes the Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations





The partnership, which is the first ASEAN agreement in 25 years, will lead to closer cooperation between the UK and the region on a range of issues such as trade, investment, climate change, environment, science and technology and education. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joined a virtual ceremony with ASEAN Foreign Ministers where they welcomed the UK as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner. Since the United Kingdom submitted its application to become a dialogue partner in June 2020, the Foreign Secretary has attended two MB-ASEAN Ministerial Meetings and hosted the ASEAN Chair at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting. in May. ASEAN is an influential group of ten member countries in the Indo-Pacific. By becoming a dialogue partner, the UK will formalize its relationship with the group – including through participation in the annual meetings of the foreign and economy ministers along with other ministerial commitments. Dialogue Partner status places the UK at the heart of the Indo-Pacific. The UK will work with ASEAN and its members on key common challenges such as maritime security and transnational crime, boost our economies through trade, and strengthen our cooperation on issues such as COVID-19 and climate change. . Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: I am pleased that the United Kingdom, today, has officially become a Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc the first new country in 25 years. This is a historic moment on the UK side towards the Indo-Pacific. Our closer links with ASEAN will help create green jobs, strengthen our security cooperation, promote technology and science partnerships, and protect key pillars of international law such as the UN Convention – of the Law of the Sea. The new deal will also help the UK deepen economic ties with ASEAN, which has a combined GDP of $ 3.2 trillion. Total trade between the UK and ASEAN was $ 32.3 billion in the four quarters by the end of Q1 2021 with great potential to increase this trade, creating in-house jobs. Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss said: This is great news and shows the Global Britain in action, building stronger relationships around the world as an independent trading nation. Together with accession to the CPTPP and agreements with countries like Singapore and Vietnam, this will help open up opportunities for British businesses in a high-growth region of more than 650 million people, allowing them to expand and create jobs across the UK. Dominic Raab has visited Southeast Asia five times since becoming Secretary of State, demonstrating the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific, as set out in the Integrated Review. Today’s announcement comes at a time of growing UK defense and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, as the UK Strike Group, led by Queen HMS Elizabeth, is in the region and has completed a series of engagements with a range of ASEAN partners, with other interactions planned for the fall. In June, the United Kingdom formally began accession negotiations with the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement). CPTPP is one of the largest free trade areas in the world, accounting for 13% of global GDP in 2019. Four ASEAN countries Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei are members of CPTPP. Notes to editors The UK is already a Dialogue Partner of ASEANAPOL (regional police body), and supports ASEAN-SingaporeCyber ​​Security Centreof Excellence.

The UK also has a joint 6 million research program with Singapore on marine litter in Southeast Asia, a 15m ASEAN Low Carbon Energy program, a cross-sectoral project on green finance and energy efficiency, led from the Indonesia Friends of Renewable Energy Dialogue (FIRE), and provides 4.2 million in funding for MB-ASEAN scientific partnerships exploring the impact of climate change and the transition to clean energy.

Other ASEAN Dialogue partners are: Australia, Canada, China, European Union, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

