Europe Pandemic Aid is running out. Is now the best time?





PARIS After nearly 18 months of relying on expensive emergency aid programs to support their economies through the pandemic, governments across Europe are reducing some of these measures, relying on high economic growth and the power of vaccines to support the burden. from here. But the insurgent spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has thrown a new variable into that calculation, raising concerns about whether it is time for planned bailouts. Tensions can be seen in France, where the number of virus cases has risen more than 200 percent from an average of two weeks ago, prompting President Emmanuel Macron try to push the French to be vaccinated by threatening that they will find it harder to buy, lunch or work if they do not. At the same time, some pandemic aid in France, including generous state funding that prevented massive pay cuts by subsidizing wages, and relief for some businesses trying to pay their bills is dwindling.

A government panel recently urged greater care regarding the termination of emergency aid even further at the end of the summer. The eurozone economy has finally emerged from a bilateral recession, data showed last week, reversing the region’s biggest downturn since World War II. European Union governments, which have spent nearly 2 trillion euros on pandemic help and stimulus, have freed almost all businesses from blocking restrictions, and the block is in sign to fully vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the fall to help recuperate cementation. But obstacles to a full recovery in Europe remain high, raising concerns about the cessation of aid that has been repeatedly provided to curb unemployment and bankruptcies. Governments have provided very generous support through the pandemic with positive results, said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING. Cutting aid too quickly could create a shock that would have negative economic effects after they had done so much. In Britain, the government has banned grants to businesses that reopen following the Covid-19 blockade and will complete a special unemployment benefit refill by October. At least half of the 19 countries that use the euro have already significantly reduced pandemic aid, and governments from Spain to Sweden plan to phase out billion-euro subsidies more aggressively in the autumn and by the end of the year.

Germany recently allowed the expiration of a rule that exempts firms from filing for bankruptcy if they do not pay their bills. Debt repayments for companies that received cheap government-backed cheap loans will soon end in most eurozone economies. And after repeated extensions, state-backed job-holding schemes, which have cost European Union countries The $ 540 billion will end in September in Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland, and will become less generous in neighboring countries across all but the hard-hit sectors of tourism and hospitality. Help programs that helped cushion revenue losses for 60 million people at the height of the crisis continue to pay for millions of workers on standby. Businesses and the self-employed have access to billions of low-interest loans, state-funded grants and tax breaks. Meanwhile, employees have begun to return to offices, shops and factory floors. Global automakers are working to adapt to supply chain issues. Small retailers are offering sell-and-click-and-collect, and cafes are offering catering service. Governments are betting that the momentum of growth will be enough to remove their economies from life support. We can not use public money to offset losses in the private sector forever, said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic research institution. That’s why we need to find a strategy to get out. Updated August 5, 2021, 10:46 AM ET Governments are looking to redistribute more spending to areas of the economy that promise future growth.

It is crucial to shift spending to sectors that will overcome the pandemic, said Denis Ferrand, director of Rexecode, a French economic research organization. We need to accelerate a transformation in digitalization, energy and the environment. But a large proportion of workers risk losing their jobs when income support is withdrawn, especially in the hospitality and travel industries, which continue to operate up to 70 percent below pre-epidemic levels. The transition is likely to be painful for many people.

In Britain, a holiday program that has saved 12 million jobs since the start of the pandemic today keeps less than two million workers on standby. But once the scheme is completed in September, about a quarter of a million people are likely to lose their jobs, the Bank of England has predicted. A significant proportion of people leaving work and not being employed will find themselves facing huge income declines, said Tom Waters, a senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies in London. Small businesses that would not have overcome the crisis without government help are now figuring out how to stand on their own two feet without it. Understand the Status of Vaccine Mandates in the US Fabien Meaudre, who runs a handicraft soap boutique in central Paris, overcame 10,000 in grants and a state-backed loan that allowed him to stand on his own two feet during and after the three national blockades set in France since the pandemic hit.

Now that his store has reopened, the business has begun to return to normal. But there are no tourists, and it is very quiet, he said. We are very grateful for the help we received, added Mr. Meaudre. But we know we will have to pay that money. Mr Macron, who has vowed to run Europe’s second-largest economy through Covid despite cost, is leading other countries in a bid to spur a turning point where blockades calling for massive government support are becoming less and less necessary. . But the Delta variant is awaiting even the most carefully calibrated efforts to keep economies open. In the Netherlands, where half the population is fully vaccinated, the government recently reinstated some Covid restrictions days after lifting them as Delta cases increased. Spain and Portugal have pulled out of hotel cancellations as the option spread to holiday hotspots desperately in need of an economic boost. The Greek island of Mykonos even temporarily banned music to ban large gatherings, driving away tourists and creating new misery for businesses counting on a recovery.

And in France, commercial organizations representing cinemas and sports venues are concerned that Mr Macrons’s new requirement that people hold a so-called health-certifying healthcare check, a negative test or a recent Covid recovery to enter crowded spaces are already killing a thriving recovery.

Some large movie theaters lost up to 90 percent of their clients overnight when the health permit application went into effect this week, said Marc-Olivier Sebbag, a representative for the French National Cinema Federation. It’s a disaster, he said. Such uncertainty helps explain why some officials are cautious about allowing support to end completely, and economists say governments are likely to have to continue spending, albeit at lower levels, much more than they had hoped. ended. Withdrawing aid is fully justified if there is a speedy recovery, Benot Coeur, a former European Central Bank governor and head of the French government’s panel assessing the costs of the pandemic, told reporters last week. But there is still uncertainty, and if the return does not come or if it is weaker than expected, he said, the removal of support should be accelerated. Jack Ewing reporting contributed by Frankfurt, Eshe Nelson from London, and Lontine Gallois from Paris.

