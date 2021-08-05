Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to missiles





TEL AVIV, Israel Israel escalated its response to rocket attacks the day before from Lebanon by launching infrequent airstrikes on its northern neighbor, Lebanese military and officials said. An Israeli military statement said the planes hit the launch sites from which the missiles were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed the Lebanese state for the bombings and warned against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty. The overnight airstrikes in southern Lebanon were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time. Israel’s new eight-party ruling coalition is trying to keep the peace under a fragile ceasefire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas militant rulers in Gaza in May. Several incidents that led to this week’s rocket attack from Lebanon have focused attention on Israel’s northern border. The United States quickly condemned the attacks on Israel. Lebanon is embroiled in numerous crises, including a devastating economic and financial crisis and a political stalemate that has left the country without a functioning government for a full year. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Israel’s use of its air force to target Lebanese villages is the first of its kind since 2006 and indicated the presence of aggressive, escalating targets against Lebanon. In a statement, he said Lebanon would file a complaint to the United Nations. The commander of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, Stefano Del Col, called on the parties to act urgently to reduce tensions and prevent violations of the cessation of hostilities that have been in place since 2006. . Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah waged a devastating, one-month war in 2006 that killed about 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and about 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers. The war failed to neutralize the group’s missile threat, and Israeli officials say the Iranian-backed Hezbollah missile arsenal is now capable of striking almost anywhere in Israel. No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket from Lebanon, and Hezbollah has not commented. Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar television reported the Israeli attacks around 2 a.m. Thursday, saying they hit an empty area in the village of Mahmoudiya in Marjayoun district. Avichai Adraee, the Israeli army spokesman in Arabic, said the Lebanese government was responsible for what was happening on its territory and warned against more attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon. On Wednesday, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and Israel responded with a steady artillery fire. Sirens were heard in northern Israel, warning of a possible rocket attack. Two rockets landed inside Israeli territory, the military said. Channel 12 said one rocket exploded in an open area and another was captured by the Israels defense system, known as the Iron Dome. Israeli media reported that future rockets ignited near Kiryat Shmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border. The Lebanese army said 92 artillery shells were fired by Israel at Lebanese villages as a result of rocket fire from Lebanon on Wednesday. He said Israeli artillery shelling resulted in a fire in the village of Rashaya al-Fukhar. The Lebanese army also said it was conducting patrols in the border region and had set up a number of checkpoints and opened an investigation to determine the source of the missile strike. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the rocket attack from Lebanon. Israel has a right to defend itself against such attacks, he told reporters in Washington on Wednesday, adding that the US will remain engaged with partners in the region in an effort to de-escalate the situation. Show full article

