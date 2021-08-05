Iran’s new president vows amid stalled nuclear talks, hopes of Saudi reduction





Raisi’s inauguration comes at a crucial moment, with Iran currently in indirect negotiations with the United States on how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Raisi will also face the task of reviving his country’s hit economy. recent years from the “maximum pressure” campaign of the previous US administration sanctions. Tensions in the region are also high following a series of naval provocations blamed by the West on Tehran.

“I swear I will preserve the official religion and the creation of the Islamic Republic and the nation’s constitution,” Raisi said while taking the oath in parliament on Thursday. During the ceremony, homage was paid to Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander who died in a targeted assassination ordered by former US President Donald Trump.

Among those present at Thursday’s ceremony were Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi President Barham Salih and EU Deputy Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs Enrique Mora, according to state media. Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qasem were also in the audience, along with Kuwait’s top diplomat and Qatar’s minister of business and trade.

In another ceremony earlier this week, the Supreme Leader praised the upcoming administration as Rouhani sat in silence and watched. “In a transfer of power, new ideas and new determination enter the field, and this is a source of hope for all those who are highly motivated to serve the country, especially the youth,” Khamenei said in a speech. on Monday in connection with the June elections that brought Raisi to power. The polls were marked by historically low turnout and were criticized as largely non-competitive as an unelected panel of clerics and lawyers barred all leading reformist and centrist candidates from running, all but guaranteeing Rais victory. Raisi quickly made it clear that he is on the same page as the Supreme Leader. The new president also has a strong majority in parliament, which will allow him to quickly push legislation that could lead to major changes in Iran’s domestic and foreign policies. “You have unity within the three branches of government, and that reduces quarrels, reduces disagreements and that will be crucial for him and not worrying about internal competition will be important to him,” says Fouad Izadi, an associate professor at University of Tehran. The most fundamental change may occur in Iran’s economic policy. While Rouhani was keen to open up Iran to foreign investment and attract companies from the West, Raisi agrees with the notion of a “resistance economy,” a model of the hardline Iran that has spread over the years. It seeks to make Iran’s economy independent of outside forces, allowing it to better withstand the impact of international sanctions, while trying to boost the country’s growing industries. While Rouhani and millions of Iranians had hoped the 2015 nuclear deal (known as the JCPOA) would lead to a return on foreign investment, those hopes were dashed by the Trump administration’s exit from the deal and the outbreak of the “maximum pressure” campaign. that hit Iran with tougher sanctions than ever that continue to hurt the economy to this day. Dr. Seyyed Mostafa Koshcheshm, a political analyst in Tehran, says Rouhani’s belief in improving relations with the West, even after the Trump administration launched its campaign of maximum pressure, may have been his biggest mistake. “Rouhani marginalized ties with other countries. His focal point was the JCPOA, the nuclear deal and the lifting of sanctions. Many Iranians who voted for Raisi believe Rouhani was compromising Iran’s foreign policy by ordering comfortable solutions with the US and by not “have been careful enough about ties with other countries like China, Russia, Latin America and Africa,” he said. Negotiations are ongoing on how to get the US back into the nuclear deal and Iran back in full compliance, as Tehran responded to Trump sanctions by significantly increasing both its stockpile and the enriched uranium purity in recent years. While both sides say they want to reach an agreement, negotiations have stalled recently. Raisi, like the Supreme Leader and most extremists, is not a fan of the JCPOA. He said in a speech after receiving his presidential credentials that while he was eager to waive sanctions, he would not return to the deal at all costs. “We will definitely seek to eliminate and remove tyrannical sanctions,” Raisi said, “but we will not condition people’s livelihoods, we will not link all things to foreigners. We will definitely pursue issues that “These are immediate issues for us today.” Despite Raisi’s plans for a more self-sufficient economy, the lifting of at least some of the sanctions against Iran will be key as the next administration faces a difficult economy, a high unemployment rate and a declining currency. cheap, leading to an increase in consumer prices. Moreover, Raisi also needs to find a solution to the country’s water shortage, particularly in southwestern Iran, which has led to sometimes violent protests with several people killed. Iran’s Supreme Leader has said he understands those protesting the water shortage and has called on the government to act. Raisi says he has received the message and wants to address the problem, which will require major investments in local infrastructure. “These issues have been discovered and I assure people that solutions have been determined and we have benefited from the views of experts and researchers and this will be addressed urgently,” Raisi said earlier this week. In foreign policy, the tough Iranian course may become even more pronounced. A major regional power with widespread influence in the Middle East, Iran’s foreign policy will be “active and dynamic,” Raisi promised. The Rouhani administration, particularly its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, had a somewhat strained relationship with Iran’s powerful military and the influential Revolutionary Guard Force, Quds, which is responsible for foreign operations in countries such as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. . With the new president, no such rift exists. Hossein Amir-Abdollhian, the parliament’s foreign affairs adviser and possibly the next foreign minister, told CNN in a recent interview that Iran has no plans to limit its foreign policy. Iran will have “a foreign policy that is balanced with an eye towards all countries – with a logical discourse and at the same time strong, a discourse that will be able to secure Iranian rights on all fronts , “said Amir-Abdollhian. This could lead to major clashes with the United States. The Biden administration has said it wants Iran to enter talks on its ballistic missile program and “bring” the country to the Middle East. Tehran has also rejected the notion of a direct conversation with Washington. Asked at his first post-election press conference if he would ever speak to President Biden, Raisi simply said, “No!” But while tensions between Iran and the US may escalate further, other conflicts may have at least one escalation. Iran has recently been involved in talks with its main regional rival, Saudi Arabia, in a bid to end a long-running conflict that has contributed to instability in large parts of the Middle East. Political analyst Mostafa Khoshcheshm says he believes meeting with Riyadh is key to Iran’s political and economic agenda. In his first press conference as president-elect, Raisi said he had envisioned a reopening of the Iranian and Saudi embassies in Riyadh and Tehran. Relations between the two countries have been frozen since 2016. “Raisi’s ultimate goal is the economy,” Khoshcheshm said. “One of the tools to do that is foreign trade, and when we talk about foreign trade, which means de-escalation, that means downsizing with Saudi Arabia, and that means dealing with other countries. That is why. why in his first press conference since he was elected, he sent a warm welcome to Saudi Arabia “.

