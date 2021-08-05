‘I was not clear’: Hinshaw was unhappy with the way Alberta’s relief response to COVID-19 was shared

In a rare one-on-one interview and one of the first since writing a column trying to explain Alberta’s decision to ease COVID-19 measures, chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that she did not do a good job explaining the reasoning behind her recommendation.

“I think people heard a list of things being removed last Wednesday,” Hinshaw said in an interview with Rob Breakenridge on Corus Radio Network.

“I was not clear about what remains or what the plan is going forward.”

Hinshaw also said she understands the reactions to the changes she announced on July 28th.

“I feel very bad about the way this happened,” said Alberta’s chief physician.

I also think it’s hard because we are at the forefront of what I believe we will all have to go through in learning to live with COVID-19. But because Alberta is moving into that space at the early end, I think that is causing a lot of questions.

















Hinshaw said her approach is not about declaring COVID-19 completed and is no longer a risk to Albertans health.

It is about the nature of that risk that varies based on the wide availability of vaccines and the intake we currently have.

“I think people should take it very seriously and I continue to do so. But again, we can not look at COVID as the only risk we face.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have said the COVID cabinet approved Hinshaw’s recommendations made on July 8 “without modification”.

Hinshaw told Rob Breakenridge that the recommendation was created to address an evil problem.

COVID-19 is a bad problem, which by definition means that even the definition of the problem is debatable, as we have seen over the past year and a half.

“There is no single answer, there is no right way to do it, as it has never gone through the pandemic.

Hinshaw said she spoke in depth with colleagues across the country about the different approaches that can be taken with the pandemic during the summer and fall, adding that there is consensus that COVID-19 will not be eliminated.

















She described the Albertas approach as the mainstay of living with the virus in the long run.

It is my obligation to continue to assess the risks and benefits of any policy intervention and to make recommendations based on that big picture, Hinshaw said.

Being able to provide other health care services is part of that big picture for the chief medical officer.

The longer we look at COVID as the only thing that matters, the more we are allowing the risks, for example, of babies dying from congenital syphilis and being left behind in vaccines for other vaccine-preventable diseases – our rates vaccination routines in childhood are falling apart, Hinshaw said.

We have cancer screening rates falling. People are not being diagnosed as early as we would have.

















With resources in the system, public health resources, we only have so many people to do the job.

“And if we divide most of those people in COVID as the number one risk as that risk changes … I believe we are not doing Albertans the best service.

She also said that at the press conference in late July, she did not articulate the risks of maintaining the status quo, adding that vaccines have changed how COVID-19 is likely to spread across the province.

Our cases (COVID-19) will increase, Hinshaw told Breakenridge on Thursday. What is different at this point in time is that those cases will not translate into the same dire results we have seen before.

The chief medical officer noted that since mid-July, when the highly transmissible Delta variant became dominant in Alberta, 95 per cent of new cases had been among the unvaccinated population, with similar percentages of new hospital admissions and death.

















As of August 3, 66 per cent of qualified Albanians have been fully vaccinated with two doses and 76.1 per cent have received one dose.

Children under 12 years of age are not yet able to be vaccinated.

Back to school

With schools starting classes in just weeks, Hinshaw said she understands parents’ concerns about getting their kids back to school.

But the mother of two noted that schools have not been the dominant spreaders of COVID-19.

















We have seen throughout the pandemic that schools have been affected by community broadcasting but have not been the dominant or primary source for the spread, Hinshaw said.

For children, it is really important to think not only about the risk of COVID, but all the other risks our children face, and try to put it in context.

Hinshaw said parents need to navigate the dangers every day, and avoiding one danger may present other dangers.

The Alberta Chief Physician said there is no medical risk to children wearing masks in schools, but there may be some risks in the areas of developmental, communication and social skills.

This is why it is really critical for parents to have the ability to make that decision and for schools to support camouflage where this is what families want to do.

She also said her team is working on an intervention package for schools in the event of a rise in respiratory diseases.

If we look at this consistently, what are the types of interventions we can live with in the long run? What lessons from COVID can we learn to improve our children’s health?

“These are the kinds of things we want to be able to do, go to school when there is growth and put in place measures that help soften the broadcast.

















While testing will be canceled on August 16 only for those patients whose results would influence their medical care decisions, Hinshaw said the province will use other COVID-19 population-level surveillance through methods such as testing wastewater.

We know, for example, in the UK, where they have done widespread home-taking testing in schools, that this did not necessarily have a major impact on their ability to manage COVID, she said.

One of the things I think COVID has taught us is that we need to think about staying home when we are sick.

“Making sure we are supporting people to do this will have the biggest impact on keeping everyone safe.

Hinshaw will give more information in an interview that airs Thursday on Global News at 6 Edmonton.