Greek villages evacuated as fires threaten ancient sites





ATHENS As southern Europe faces one of its worst heat waves in decades, deadly forest fires have engulfed parts of the region, halting tourism and forcing mass evacuations. The raging fires saw beach destinations near the entire region abandoned as fires forced residents from villages on the Greek islands and the mainland, destroyed forest areas and homes in Turkey and led to days of dramatic rescue in Italy. The Greek government on Thursday increased military involvement in fighting forest fires as dozens of fires continued to burn across the country, fueled by a record heat wave that has hit the region. In ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, local authorities and army personnel dug fire lines around the archeological site to keep the flames under control, while firefighters fought the fires overnight.

We will fight all day, said Michalis Chrysochoidis, Minister of Public Order, during a visit Thursday to the ancient UNESCO World Heritage site. While scientists have not yet had time to assess the link between the current wave of extreme temperatures and global warming, it fits into a general trend that has seen climate change play a role in extreme weather in Europe. Research has shown that for the big heat waves across Europe in the last summer, climate change has been a significant aggravating factor. A large fire that broke out in northern Athens on Tuesday and destroyed many homes and hundreds of hectares of forest was partially extinguished by Thursday, but firefighters remained at the scene as small fronts were being rebuilt, according to Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis, a fire service spokesman. He said 120 fires were burning across the country on Thursday, the largest and most disturbing on the island of Evia and ancient Olympia.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Greek Coast Guard evacuated dozens of people from the coastal village of Rovies on the island after a large fire moved through a nearby pine forest.

Residents of at least 12 villages on that island were forced to flee their homes Wednesday and local authorities and the army opened fire in an effort to protect a monastery. The local church in Kechries village gave its bells Thursday morning to urge its residents to flee. People in Athens were instructed to stay indoors on Thursday as a thick powder of smoke from a fire in the northern capitals hung over the city. A video posted by the Athens National Observatory showed the extent of the damage caused by that fire, with buildings and cars destroyed by the flames. Forest parts were clad in a white ghost color, with once green leaves reduced to a thick pile of ash.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit the Peloponnese peninsula area, which was destroyed in 2007 by fires that killed more than 60 people, on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mr. Mitsotakis met with defense and military officials and announced plans to increase military involvement in preparing and handling fires in the coming days as persistent droughts and high temperatures will continue to increase the risk of fire. Efthymis Lekkas, a professor of natural disaster management at the University of Athens, warned of a sustained nightmare in August and urged authorities to increase preparedness for possible flooding following the destruction of large areas of forest.

