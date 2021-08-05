Most global audiences think that economic recovery takes time; The third most optimistic Indians: the WEF study





NEW DELHI: On average, three in four adults believe it will take at least two years for the country’s economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and that businesses and governments are expected to share that responsibility, even though Indians are the third largest very optimistic after their counterparts from China and Saudi Arabia, showed a survey on Thursday.

Findings from the latest World Economic Forum / Ipsos survey of almost 22,000 people in 29 countries also found that only 7 percent globally believe their country’s economy has already recovered, with this view being most prevalent in China (56 percent)

The comparable figure for Saudi Arabia was 25 percent and 11 percent for India.

Citing the study, the WEF said in a statement that the responsibility to lead this economic recovery falls on both governments and businesses, but that civil society plays a crucial role and should not be left behind.

While China topped the optimism table with up to 83 percent of respondents there saying their economy has either already recovered or will recover within a year, it was followed by 63 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in India and the US each. .

Among Indian respondents, 38 per cent said the recovery would take 2-3 years, while 24 per cent expect it to take even longer, according to the survey.

Globally, 39 percent believe their economy will take more than three years to recover from the pandemic, with those in Russia (66 percent) and South Africa (62 percent) most likely to have this view.

Sarita Nayyar, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, said: “The world is at a global turning point where leaders need to collaborate, innovate and ensure a strong recovery. Covid-19 has been a litmus test for stakeholder capitalism. “Those who focused on the short term were the first to suffer.”

She further said that corporations have a responsibility to work with governments and civil society to address major global challenges while protecting public health and growth.

The survey further showed that on average, there are high expectations from both government and businesses to lead the economic recovery, but civil society or NGOs are at the bottom of the table.

Globally, 53 percent of respondents said it is the responsibility of the government while 52 percent chose large or multinational businesses.

David Sangokoya, Head of Civil Society and Social Justice at WEF, said: “In addition to promoting social cohesion, advocating for human rights and providing community assistance, civil society plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable and sustainable recovery. equating and creating an enabling environment in collaboration with business and government. ”

He further said that as the world faces three critical crises in the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and systemic inequalities, the involvement of civil society in world efforts is needed to ensure transparency, accountability and impact for the communities bearing the brunt of these crises. .

According to the survey, jobs, the opening of new businesses and the growth of tourism are the three main signs of economic recovery, followed by infrastructure and social change.

