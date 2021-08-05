



Signs on a clay tablet made in Babylon between 1900 and 1600 BC are the oldest known evidence of people using applied geometry, a new analysis reveals. As Michelle Starr reports for Scientific signaling, officials in Old Babylonian period used artifact, known as Si 427, to define land boundaries. “In this case, he tells us legal and geometric details about a split field after part of it was sold,” he says. Daniel Mansfield, a mathematician at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, at a statements. Mansfield published his findings in the journal Basics of Science this week. Si.427 uses groups of numbers now known as Triple of Pythagoras to do mathematical calculations based on exact right angles. Ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras, who developed geometric principles using the mathematical concept, was born in 570 BC, more than 1,000 years after the creation of the tablet. “The Greeks invented their trigonometry because they studied astronomy, but the Babylonians had their own special variant of trigonometry, which they developed to solve problems related to land and borders,” says Mansfield. Viceis Becky Ferreira. One side of the artifact contains a diagram showing rectangular fields with opposite sides of equal length, writes Donna Lu for Guardian. The other contains a description of the land – including swampy areas, a field and a nearby tower – in cuneiform writing. “Like us today, you have private individuals trying to figure out where their land boundaries are,” Mansfield tells Guardian, “And the surveyor comes out, but instead of using a piece of GPS equipment, they use the Pythagorean triplets.” Mansfield and fellow UNSW mathematician Norman Wildberger found before evidence that a different old Babylonian tablet known as Plimpton 322 contained the earliest known representation of the Pythagorean triplets. As Carl Engelking reported for discover magazine in 2017, the pair argued that the Babylonians used a base-60 system to make calculations based on the length of the sides of a right triangle. At the time, however, researchers did not know what the calculations were used for. They speculated that the measurements could have been used in the construction of canals, palaces and temples, or perhaps in land surveying. The key to the puzzle was Si.427, a tablet discovered in 1894 in what is now Iraq. Mansfield found the clay artifact in Istanbul Archaeological Museums, where it had been located for decades, largely overlooked, as he explains to CONVERSATION. “With this new tablet, we can actually see for the first time why they were interested in geometry: defining land boundaries correctly,” Mansfield says in the statement. “This is from a period when land has started to become private – people started thinking about land in terms of ‘my land and your land’, wanting to set a proper boundary to have positive neighborly relations.” The other tablets of that period help to find ways in which people dealt with land ownership issues. A number of them refer to a person called Sin-bel-apli. One describes a dispute between Sin-bel-apli and a wealthy female owner. “The dispute is over valuable date palms on the border between their two properties,” Mansfield said in the statement. “The local administrator agrees to send a surveyor to resolve the dispute. It is easy to see how accurate it was in resolving disputes between such powerful individuals.”

