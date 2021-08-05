Marine Corps to look for boards in physical fitness test

Connect with us

Boards will soon be mandatory for the Marine Corps physical fitness test completely replacing time strokes.

The change will happen in 2023, according to a MARADMIN released Thursday.

The boards were approved in 2019 by the then Commander of the Marine Corps General Robert Neller and have been offered as an alternative since 1 January 2020.

For decades, Marine Corps has used landings and restraints to improve and assess abdominal stability, Captain Samuel Stephenson, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Training and Education Command, said in an email. However, research has shown that sit-ups and restraints with restrained legs require considerable activation of the hip flexor. This has been linked to an increased risk of injury, including back pain due to increased lumbar lordosis.

A U.S. Marine Corps Recruitment with Company E, 2d Recruitment Training Battalion, Training Recruitment Regiment, Conducts Boards on the Marine Corps Recruitment Board San Diego, California, April 26, 2016. (Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon / Marine Corps)

Although the Marine Corps knew the strikes were more of a risk of injury, the service branch has not conducted any studies to find out exactly how big the problem is.

There is no current research showing the long-term effects of the plank against sprains, although we do know that sprains put stress on the spine, neck and cervical spine due to repeated loading and increased use of thigh flexors, Major Lindsey Slyman , Chief of Programs and Assessments, Human Performance Branch, Policy and Standards Division, Training and Education Command, told the Marine Corps Times in an email.

In addition to reducing injuries, the Corps sees the board as a better measure of basic strength and durability than the board.

Holding isometric planks requires constant muscle activation, activates almost twice as much muscle as crackling, and has been proven to be more reliable in measuring the true endurance required for daily activity function, Stephenson said in the email.

Since the board became an option in 2019, very few Marines have chosen to perform one over time strokes.

In 2020 only 3 percent of Marine Corps chose the board before the PFT season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, only 6.9 percent of Marines chose to carry the board over traditional crackers.

In addition to making the plank mandatory in 2023, the Troops will make adjustments to the marking of the planks, which will take effect in 2022.

When the board was introduced, the Marines were asked to hold the board position for one minute and three seconds to achieve the minimum score and four minutes and 20 seconds to achieve the maximum score.

Of the 6.9 percent of Marines who chose to carry out the plank in 2021, 69.4 percent managed to maximize the score while no Marine failed the event, Stephenson told the Marine Corps Times.

Using that data, the Corps has reduced the maximum score and increased the minimum score.

To get maximum points for the Marine Board part the PFT will now have to hold the position for just 3 minutes and 45 seconds, according to MARADMIN.

The minimum time to pass the event is now one minute and 10 seconds, according to MARADMIN.

In 2021 74.5 percent of Marines reached the new maximum time, while 0.1 percent of Marines would have failed in the updated minimum time, Stephenson said.

As more Marines complete the board in the coming years, Troops will monitor the results and adjust the results accordingly.

All human performance policies and standards are in a constant state of analysis, evaluation and modification if necessary, said Brian McGuire, Head of Human Performance, Policy and Standards Division, Training and Education Command, for the Navy Corps Times in an email.

In connection with the launch of MARADMIN, the Troops will issue a brief training plan to help the Marines in the fleet improve board time.

The board is a fundamental move and has already been worked on in fitness programs used by instructors, recruiters, OSOs and entry-level training schools, so no major changes are planned, Slyman said.

But as part of this announcement, the Human Performance Branch is launching a four-week training program to provide individuals with the tools to train specifically for the physical fitness test board part.

