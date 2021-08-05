Ebrahim Raisi Quick Facts – CNN





Father: Sejid Haji, a cleric Mother: Sayyedeh Esmat Khodadad Husseini Marriage: Jamileh Alamolhoda (1983-present) Children: Two girls Education: He attended the seminar in Qom; Shahid Motahari University, Ph.D in law Feja: Islamic, Shiite Muslim Other facts His father passed away when Raisi was 5 years old. He wears a black turban, which indicates that he is a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. It has long opposed engagement with the West and is a close ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei. Raisi is the first elected Iranian leader to be subject to US sanctions. Deadline Early 1980s – Prosecutor for the cities of Karaj and Hamadan. 1985-1988 – Deputy Prosecutor of Tehran, Iran. 1988 – According to various rights groups, Raisi is part of a four-member “death panel” that is suspected of overseeing the mass execution of up to 5,000 political prisoners. To date, Raisi has never commented publicly on these allegations, but it is believed that he rarely leaves Iran for fear of retribution or international justice over executions. 1989-1994 – Tehran Attorney General. 1994-2004 – Chief of the General Inspection Organization , charged with investigating misconduct and corruption. 2004-2014 – First Deputy Chief Justice. 2006 – , the clerical body that appoints the supreme leader. Raisi is elected to the Assembly of Experts , the clerical body that appoints the supreme leader. 2012 – He becomes the general prosecutor of the Special Court for Clergy. 2014-2016 – Attorney General of Iran. 2016-2019 – The custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, a foundation said to be worth billions, and responsible for managing the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. 19 May 2017 – He lost the presidential election to Hassan Rouhani, seeking 38.5% of the vote against 57% of Rouhani. March 7, 2019 – Ayatollah Khamenei appoints Raisi as Ayatollah Khamenei appoints Raisi as president of the High Court. March 12, 2019 – Elected Deputy Chief of the Assembly of Experts. 4 November 2019 – , citing his participation in the 1988 “death commission” and also a United Nations report showing that the Iranian judiciary approved the execution of at least nine children between 2018 and 2019. US Treasury Department sanctions Raisi , citing his participation in the 1988 “death commission” and also a United Nations report showing that the Iranian judiciary approved the execution of at least nine children between 2018 and 2019. June 19, 2021 – Declared has been declared the winner of a historically uncompetitive presidential election in Iran. Raisi wins almost 18 million out of almost 29 million votes cast, according to Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli. Many reformist Iranians had refused to participate in an election that was widely seen as a predetermined outcome. Overall voter turnout was only 48.8% – the lowest since the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979. June 21, 2021 – In his first international press conference since being elected president, Raisi says he would not meet with US President Joe Biden, even if both sides agreed on terms to revive the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran had vowed to stop uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting US crippling sanctions. Responding to a question from CNN, the president-elect accused the United States and the European Union of violating the agreement and called on Biden to lift all sanctions, before adding that Iran’s ballistic missile program “is not for negotiation.”

