The Indonesian Ministry of Health has registered 1,747 new deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of nations to 100,636.

The Southeast Asian country has been struggling to cope with the highly contagious Delta variant since it was first discovered in Indonesia in late June. According to Our world in data, The total number of infections in Indonesia has now reached 3.53 million.

The country recorded a huge increase in cases in early July and more than 30,100 deaths. High mortality numbers have left much of the country frustrated with their government, blaming a late vaccination delay, while others blame conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccinators.

Living and dying is part of the life cycle, says Rommy Stefanus, 39, who lives in Jakarta with his family. But I believe that [the deaths] can be reduced if our government is more accountable in addressing this issue.

Stefanus, who works in logistics, thinks the Indonesian government was not effective in making early decisions, such as dividing the areas where the blasts occurred could have slowed the spread of the Delta variant. Instead, he said, it created a climate of mistrust between the authorities and the local population.