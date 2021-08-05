A New President Takes Office in Iran, Strengthening Tough Line Control





Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president on Thursday, consolidating the power of the Conservatives who now control all branches of the Islamic Republic government and will follow a tougher line in foreign and domestic policy. Mr Raisi, 60, a protagonist of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won a low-key election in June that was orchestrated to prevent any credible opponent, especially anyone moderate from running. He is seen as Mr. Khameneis’ choice to succeed him as supreme leader in a system where a small group of Shiite clerics, not elected officials, hold ultimate power. The inauguration ceremony, at the Parliament in Tehran, took place amidst great security and grandeur, with hundreds of foreign personalities arriving in luxury cars, a military group playing the national anthem and the capital closed.

Iranian support for militant groups in the Middle East and its support for the Syrian government have been a point of contention with Western neighbors and powers. However, Mr. Raisi struck a challenging tone, praising Iran’s regional policies as a stabilizing force in the region and condemning foreign interference in Iranian affairs. “The policy of pressure and sanctions will not make the Iranian people give up their rights, including the right to development,” he said. Raisi. Sanctions should be lifted. We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal. He vowed to lift international sanctions, improve ties with neighboring countries and unite his country’s political factions. By z. Raisi has not provided a concrete plan to solve such problems. After six rounds of talks in Vienna with world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program, negotiations are now at a standstill and it is unclear when they may resume.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional enemy, avoided an invitation to attend the inauguration, and prominent figures from reformist and centrist reformist political parties were also absent from the ceremony. While Mr. Raisi, a former head of the Iranian judiciary, begins to engage with the world, allegations of human rights violations will cover him. International human rights groups say he was part of a four-member committee that ordered the execution of 5,000 political dissidents in 1988. Critics of the Iranian government, including opposition figures and human rights activists, have called on the international community. to avoid it.

But diplomacy with Iran is not off the table, the United States and the European Union have said, because the Biden administration and European leaders say the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal remains the best option to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Since President Donald J. Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018, Iran has stepped up its uranium enrichment, fueling fears it could develop a nuclear weapon. The 2015 deal was reached under Mr Raisis’s predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, a more moderate politician who defeated Mr Raisi in the 2017 elections, and it is still unclear whether the change in government means a change in Tehran’s negotiating stance. The European Union sent a high-level delegation to the inauguration that included Enrique Mora, one of the coordinators of the nuclear talks. Senior officials from Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Oman, Armenia and the Vatican were also present, as were leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Some took the opportunity to hold talks with Iranian officials on the outskirts of the ceremony.

Mr. Raisi has not officially announced the names of cabinet ministers, but a list leaked to local media indicates that key posts such as foreign, defense, intelligence and interior ministries will be offered to men with deep ties to the apparatus. and affiliations of intelligence and security. with the elite Troops of the Revolutionary Guard. Mr Raisi said he would present his proposed list to Parliament after the inauguration; the speaker of parliament said it would be approved by early next week. The Raisis presidency is very much about building and dominating the military and security branch of the Islamic Republic and attracting technocrats and moderate voices, said Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver. Mr Raisis the most immediate crisis involves tensions with Israel. An Israeli-managed oil tanker was attacked by drones last Friday, killing two crew members and an attempt was made on Monday to hijack another tanker in the Sea of ​​Oman. Israel, the United States and Britain have accused Iran of being behind the incidents, which Iran has denied.

Mr. Raisi also has to contend with the deep resentment of many Iranians who sat down to vote and did not vote out of frustration with the status quo and lack of hope for reform. The rise of Mr. Raisis in the presidency was seen primarily as created by conservative religious institutions, particularly Mr. Khamenei. In the weeks leading up to the inauguration, anger over the lack of water in the southern province of Khuzestan led to anti-government protests in many cities. Crowds of men and women chanted for the fall of the Islamic Republic and the removal of its top leaders from power. Security forces dispersed crowds with firearms and tear gas, killing several people, according to rights groups, and making hundreds of arrests. Iranian activists have warned that given Mr. Raisis’ history in the judiciary, which has jailed and executed dissidents, journalists and lawyers, they expect more state repression under his administration. This includes passing a bill that would severely restrict internet access and block popular social media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/05/world/middleeast/iran-president-raisi-inaugurated.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos