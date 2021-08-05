International
Rainfall forecast brings hope to forest firefighting efforts in northwestern Ontario
Rain is expected in some parts of northwestern Ontario, including this weekend, offering hope to the forest fire fighting crews that have plagued the region for weeks.
However, Environment Canada said Thursday, rainfall is also unlikely to include storms in some areas, which could cause more fires.
Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist on alert alert with the agency, said the training is expected to begin later Thursday.
“There is a low-pressure system that will move just along the Minnesota border toward Lake Superior, and this will provide a shower activity with the risk of storms,” he said, adding that there could be 10 to 15 millimeters in most areas.
“But wherever the storm activity gets you can see some local quantities, maybe closer to 30 or 40 millimeters.”
Rain is expected overnight Thursday and conditions should be clarified by Friday around noon ET, he said. However, more rain may come overnight on Friday, and again on Sunday, in areas closer to Lake Superior.
Temperatures will cool slightly over the weekend, Flisfeder said, reaching 23 to 25 degrees C in most areas, and teens under 20 in the Red Lake area.
Temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday, especially in areas near the border with Manitoba, where maximum daytime temperatures will reach around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius, he said.
Lightning is always something to keep in mind. Any lightning strike can ignite several other fires, unfortunately.– Steven Flisfeder, Environment Canada
Manitoba fires have caused smoke to travel to northwestern Ontario, with smoke in both regions leading to Environmental air quality signals in Canada.
“Lightning is always something to keep in mind,” Flisfeder said. “Any lightning strike can ignite several other fires, unfortunately.
“But hopefully, that rainfall will be enough to put out any new fires and hopefully help with ongoing fires.”
As of noon Thursday, 118 forest fires were burning in the northwest.
There are ongoing efforts to extinguish some of the region’s largest fires, including:
- Kenora 51, north of Lake Umfreville, about 20 miles north of Wabaseemong, where the partial evacuation of the community, focused on vulnerable residents, has begun. The fire is recorded on about 197,800 hectares and is not under control.
- Red Lake 65, about 19,700 acres and burns about six miles west of People First Nation Hill. The community has been evacuated.
- Red Lake 51, about 52,000 acres and located about 24 miles west of Lake Nation of the First Nation. The community has been evacuated.
- Sioux Lookout 60, on about 1,480 acres and burning about eight miles west of Cat Lake First Nation, where the special evacuation took place.
- Red Lake 77, about 33 miles west of Red Lake and 27,900 acres. The fire is not under control.
‘Encouraging’ rainfall so far
Chris Marchand, a fire information officer with the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES), said the Far North areas received “quite encouraging” rain on Thursday morning.
This included “23 millimeters on Red Poplar Hill in Red Lake65, 15 millimeters in Deer Lake, another close to 20 millimeters in Cat Lake, as well as some good rainfall near the Red Lake town, near the fires. like Red Lake 16 and Red Lake 68, “Marchand said.
“As that system moves south, we have already heard reports this morning of more rainfall occurring near Kenora51. While this rain is not enough to get us out of the basic drought conditions … it is another break from most fire behavior intensity “.
Marchand said the rainfall will be paid for some time and will allow AFFES to bring out firefighters and equipment in the region where they are needed.
Environment Canada Air Quality Statements remain in effect in the following areas:
- Dryden.
- Ignace.
- Fort Frances.
- Kenora.
- Red Lake.
- The ear is coming.
- Pikangikum.
- Sioux Lookout.
A limited fire zone remains in effect in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts, and parts of Sioux Lookout, Red Lakeand Nipigon Districts. Outdoor burning is prohibited in those areas.
The Ontario government has previously issued an emergency order for northwestern Ontario allowing it to take special measures “to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property”.
Restrictions apply to some industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and fires. A complete list of affected operations isavailable on the Ontario Forest Fire Information page.
