Emirates, Etihad Airways release new passenger updates as UAE eases travel restrictions for India, Other Countries





International flights Latest news today: A day after the UAE lifted travel bans for passengers from India and five other countries from August 5, Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Wednesday released updates for passengers from these countries.Read also – Services of scheduled international flights should start soon, Parliamentary Committee promotes Center For the convenience of travelers, Emirates and Etihad have posted updates on their respective websites regarding their policies to transport travelers to and through the UAE from places where travel had previously been banned. Read also – Domestic flights: AirAsia India announces a quick sale with ticket prices starting from Rs 914 Until March 2022 | Check Details Here Updates from Emirates: In its updates, Emirates said that from 5 August 2021, eligible travelers from the following countries will be allowed to travel to and through the UAE: Read also – As the UK moves India from the “Red” Travel List to “Amber”, Here’s Everything You Need to Know India Pakistan Sri Lanka Niger Uganda Nepal (operated by flydubai) Furthermore, Emirates added that eligible customers will only be allowed to pass through the UAE from the following countries: Afghanistan bangladesh Indonesia South Africa Vietnam Zambia Updates from Etihad: Similarly, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said flights from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka had previously been canceled until August 15, in line with previous UAE Government guidelines, and added that it was working to resume flights as soon as possible to receive guests. “Since some restrictions will be eased from August 5, we are working to resume flights as soon as possible for guests suitable for travel to the UAE and for transit,” the airline noted on the website. its website, adding, “We are also working to resume previously canceled flights from Bangladesh, only for transit passengers.” Furthermore, Etihad added that guests affected by cancellations are being notified directly and eligible passengers will be able to book their flights once his schedule has been confirmed. Travel ban lifted: On Tuesday, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said restrictions on travel from India to the UAE are still in place, but added that those Indians who have a valid residence permit and are fully vaccinated – at least 14 days before the start of the trip – included in the excluded category. On the other hand, the UAE government also said that unvaccinated people in certain categories of work can apply for permission to also return from the same date. Categories include medical staff, teachers in schools and universities in the UAE, students, residents with facilitation, people undergoing medical treatment in the UAE, and people working for federal or local government agencies. New instructions: Under the new guidelines, travelers will need to apply for internet access permits before traveling and will need to submit a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers traveling from countries where flights were suspended would be able to pass through its airports from Thursday as long as they submit negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure. It should be noted that international flights from India to the UAE were suspended on April 22 when the second wave of Covid-19 was raging across the country. However, the transport of passengers from the Gulf country to India was allowed.

