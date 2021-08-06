US-Romania Cooperation Begins to Work: Nuclear Policy





04 August 2021 Romania and the United States have begun co-operation towards the expansion and modernization of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant. A working meeting last week followed a series of strategic agreements by Romania. Cernavoda has two operational reactors, and two that are only partially built (Image: Nuclearelectrica) The owner of the Cernavoda plant, Nuclearelectrica, announced on July 30 that it had begun a working meeting with a delegation from the US Department of Energy (DOE). This was led by Kathryn Huff, Acting Assistant Secretary and Deputy Chief Assistant Secretary. The company said the visit “provides for the continuation of cooperation” based on an agreement the two nations signed in Washington, DC in October 2020 and which has been ratified by both parties. Nuclearelectrica explained its three-part strategy to complete two partially built reactors at Cernavoda. First, a 24-month preparatory phase would contract legal and financial services “to shape the project”. Next, preliminary works lasting 18 to 24 months would see a procurement and engineering construction contractor “perform the critical engineering part of the project and [prepare] nuclear safety documentation. “The last would be the current phase of construction, which lasted 69-78 months. “Based on these stages of implementation, it is estimated that unit 3 will enter commercial activity in 2030, and unit 4 in 2031,” Nuclearelectrica said. This fits with previous announcements that decided to “mobilize the site” around 2024. Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghit, said: “The Romanian energy system needs resilience and sustainability, and the expansion of nuclear capacity in Romania, in the context of the current transition to a clean economy, responds to these needs.” Romania has also discussed the project with France, signing a declaration to co-operate on nuclear energy in October 2020. Announcements made at the time provided for Romania and France to work together with other strategic partners and encourage French investment in Romania. The US co-operation with Romania was described by the DOE as laying the groundwork “for Romania to use US expertise and technology with a multinational team building the reactors 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the refurbished reactor 1”. Cernavoda is the only nuclear power plant in Romania. There are two Candu-6 operating units that provide up to 20% of the country’s electricity. In addition to completing units 3 and 4, Nuclearelectrica is working with Candu Energy, part of the SNL-Lavalin Group of Canada, to extend the operating life of unit 1 until 2026, when it will undergo a complete renovation. Similar work has been completed, or is in progress, in some Canadian Candu units. Ghit said the Cernavoda expansion “leads to economic and social growth and supply chain development” including the creation of 19,000 indirect jobs. The expanded power plant will avoid 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, he said. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

