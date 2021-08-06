England reopened amid a rising delta, then cases dropped. Are there lessons for the US?

LONDON Looks like a big disaster: England by removing almost all coronavirus restrictions just as the highly transmissible delta variant was sending infection rates rising.

But the risk of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be paid for, at least in the short term, by giving a lesson to other desperate countries for any light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

“I think the UK is in a very favorable position, a better position than it has ever been during the pandemic,” said Francois Balloux, a professor of biosciences at University College London. “I would say that the near future, and perhaps even the long-term future, looks better than ever before.”

Vaccines are crucial to Britain’s apparent success. The UK boasts one of the world’s most successful campaigns, with more than 88 per cent of adults taking a dose, and 73 per cent a second, according to government data as of Wednesday.

For the US, it drops to 70 percent for one dose and 60 percent for two, and rates are much lower in southern states like Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Officials there are now in the same vaccine race against the variant Britain is battling this summer.

“A lot of people in the US and Europe are closely following the situation in the UK,” Balloux said.

Experts were shocked when last month Johnson continued with “Freedom Day” so called by the tabloid press despite the UK suffering from the highest daily infection rate in the world at the time.

English restaurants were allowed to open at full capacity, the bass again shook the dance floors of nightclubs and social gatherings were not limited in size. (Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland run their own health policies and have reopened a little more cautiously.)

Download NBC News application for the latest news on coronavirus

Masks were no longer mandatory on English public transport and shops although some city authorities, such as Transport for London, kept them in place.

Some citizens responded with fear, especially vulnerable people who felt they were allowing infections to spread in the country put them at risk because vaccines do not fully protect them.

Others drank it literally when it came to crowds on the dance floor who counted until midnight on July 18, when UK restrictions were lifted. Most of the controls had already been relaxed in time for Euro 2020, a football tournament partly organized at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The raging sea of ​​drunken troops on the day of the final between England and Italy gave no idea that a pandemic was still raging. Experts believe the tour, accompanied by a rinse in early summer, are two reasons the cases rose sharply from late May to mid-July.

Although the government’s “wall of immunity” kept most vaccinated people out of hospitals and morgues, many critics worried that allowing cases to reach 200,000 a day (as predicted by a former government science adviser) could create variants. new and leave hundreds of thousands of people with long Covid. Some accused Johnson’s Conservative Party of paying more attention to their libertarian beliefs than to science.

Egg London nightclub in the early hours of July 19th. Rob Pinney / Getty Images

But the government stood firm. And in mid-July, as daily cases reached 60,000, they began to fall. Most encouraging were the data from Scotland, where infections not only began to fall a few weeks before England, but were followed by a drop in hospital admissions, as well.

This third wave for the UK has been nothing like its first two, which caused nearly 130,000 deaths and in short the world’s highest daily deaths per capita. While the January peak saw 80,000 daily cases and 1,300 daily deaths, the July peak of 60,000 daily cases brought in no more than 78 deaths in one day.

Experts say this is irrefutable proof of the power of vaccines.

The fall of Scotland and England followed their respective exits from Euro 2020. During the tournament, men were 30 per cent more likely than women to test positive, according to research by Imperial College London. This, after weeks in which mostly male fans boarded trains to travel to stadiums and gathered in bars to watch games.

The increase in cases further, many experts believe, was a brief period of good weather, accompanied by hundreds of thousands of children who had dropped out of school due to infections or symptoms, or were told to isolate themselves due to close contact with people who were tested positive.

The vaccine is also supplemented. The UK had two devastating waves in 2020, which means that today, whether from stroke or disease, about 90 percent of people have Covid-19 antibodies. according to the Office for National Statistics.

Buyers at Portobello Road Market in Notting Hill, London on 31 July. Niklas Halle’n / AFP via Getty Images

However, the UK is still far from the forest

Allowing the circulation of a large number of cases can create more variants. The publicly funded National Health Service is not in danger of collapsing, as was the fear during the pandemic peak, but some hospitals are under severe pressure as Covid-19 admissions pose setbacks and stress in other areas.

Moreover, many experts expect cases to rise again in the autumn and winter, when children return to school and adults gather inside to escape the deteriorating weather and long nights of Britain.

This has set the stage for the latest battlefield in the British pandemic: child vaccination.

The UK says children over the age of 12 will only be offered a vaccine if they are vulnerable or living with someone who is. Government advisers say the risk of side effects, including inflammation of the heart muscle, is very small. But so, too, is their risk for serious disease from Covid-19.

Critics say not vaccinating children leaves a huge hole in the British wall of herd immunity.

“We must use this precious time to prepare for the opening of schools and to vaccinate adolescents,” said Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London. tweeted on Monday. “If declines in school attendance and subsequent closures were partly responsible for this decline, they will change when schools reopen.”