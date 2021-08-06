The death of 9-year-olds in Delhi renews protests against sexual violence





NEW DELHI The grieving mother sat in protest on a busy street in the Indian capital and, unperturbed by heavy monsoon rains, repeated to anyone who would listen: Her only child, a 9-year-old girl, had come out to get water from the fridge at the neighborhood crematorium and ended up dead. Told that her daughter had been electrocuted, she rushed to the crematorium only to find signs of abuse on the girls body. Despite her protests, men in the country quickly burned the bodies of her daughters even before the girls ’father got there destroying the evidence, she said, of the rape she believed they had committed. The case has sparked a new wave of protests in New Delhi over rampant sexual violence, particularly against low-caste women and girls, such as the girl and her family.

The girls’ parents say their child was raped and killed by four men, including the crematorium priest. They accuse Delhi police of not stopping men from destroying possible evidence, and then stopping them and pressuring them to make only one complaint that echoed the priests’ version of what happened when the child was hit. with current after breaking the wire.

Police say an investigation is underway and that they have arrested the four accused men, who are now charged with rape, murder and wrongful imprisonment. Police denied the families’ allegations of negligence and ill-treatment. The priest said: Do not make noise, do not shout, otherwise you will have to face a long court case, said the mother of the child in an interview with The New York Times. If she died from electricity, why was he rushing to burn her without registration? (Indian law prohibits the publication of the names or any identifying details of rape victims or their families.) Opposition leaders have raised questions about New Delhi police treatment of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s central government. Opposition groups, Dali activist organizations, and youth and gender rights activists have held candlelight vigils and protests in front of the country’s parliament, demanding justice for the girls of nations, a slogan that has become popular and repeated after every brutal attack.

The young girls’ family has set up a protest tent on the main street of Delhi Canton, just a few hundred meters from the crime scene and not far from a shrine where mother and daughter would beg. Two dozen security forces guarded the crematorium, its gates closed, on Thursday. Both the water cooler and the door where the burning took place were sealed with police tape.

The young girls’ family had moved into a one-room apartment in a narrow alley off the main road less than a month ago. She quickly became friends with the neighborhood kids, playing Carrom Pool with its neighbors downstairs. She was so reasonable, so polite, said Suman, a downstairs neighbor. And she was tough. The apartments do not have a source of clean drinking water, and residents usually get by a pump near the shrine on the main road. The girl would take an extra step, crossing the road to the crematorium, which had a water cooler. She never got home from her running water on the evening of August 1st. Her mother began to worry, then the burning priest sent her the news that the girl had been electrocuted. But when she rushed there, she found signs of abuse on her daughters body, she said. Her hands were bruised, the skin on one hand was being removed. Her lips were blue and black. I opened her mouth a little, her teeth were turning blue and black. Her eyes were closed, her hair spread out, her clothes were wet. She was lying on the bench inside the crematorium, she said.

The mother said that despite her protests to wait for the girls father to come and determine what had happened, the priest and three other men rushed through the death rites and set the body on fire. When her husband arrived and a crowd gathered, several police officers were already there, but they were not stopping the forced burning, two witnesses said.

The priest said: You are beggars, how will you fight in court and in the commissariats? she said. I was going crazy. Her father was not there, he had not even seen her face, and the priest was saying, I will burn him here. I said do not burn it! The priest burns it by force. Some of the crowd grabbed the priest and started beating him and accusing him of rape, witnesses and family said. The mother said she and her husband were then taken to the police station where they stayed until early the next evening. She said they were held in separate rooms, beaten and intimidated by a police informant, who was allowed to enter and told them to accept the account that the child had died from the electric shock and not to mention the rape. Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy police commissioner for Southwest Delhi, said the reason the parents stayed so long at the police station was that they were brought in last midnight and it takes time to file a complaint and get the family before a magistrate. when court proceedings begin the next morning. He denied allegations that police had stood near the crematorium or that the family had been ill-treated. Mr Singh said the couple had not been charged with rape in the initial complaint when they went before the magistrate. The indictment was added to the dossier just one day later, after the two met with officials of a commission examining allegations of abuse and discrimination against members of the lower castes.

But before the metropolitan magistrate there was no police, said Mr. Singh. Why didn’t they mention the rape in front of the metropolitan magistrate?

Rights activists say local authorities often try to hide cases like this. In a similar case in Uttar Pradesh last year, police delayed charges of alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old girl by Dalit, despite the victims’ video statement at the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. . Questions about law enforcement prejudices intensified after the family accused police of leading the body to cremation in the darkness of night. The family is still awaiting trial. You see a similar pattern that the police have not been able to present a proper investigation report, as a result of which many perpetrators of the rape crime are acquitted, said Ranjana Kumari, director of the Center for Social Research, which previously headed rape crisis intervention center in delhi. The sentencing rate for crimes against women remains at a miserable 24 percent. She said the caste prejudices of police officers start strongly when the victims are Dalit. The police, unfortunately, have been on the side of the ruling class or elite, Ms. Kumari said. This has been a model in policing in India.

