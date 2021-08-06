Countries committing ‘major’ human rights abuses to face financial sanctions ban travel from Australia

Australia will pursue several other Western countries and impose a new tough sanctions regime to make it easier for the federal government to seize the assets of human rights abusers and those guilty of serious crimes.

Financial sanctions and travel bans can be imposed on countries that commit abuses, conduct cyber warfare, trade weapons of mass destruction, or enable serious corruption.

The Magnitsky Act has been passed by several Western countries seeking to punish countries such as Russia, China and Myanmar for their actions.

Supporters across parliament have been pressuring the government to introduce its own version of the US Magnitsky Act, which the US government has developed to target “human rights abusers, kleptocrats and corrupt actors” with economic sanctions and travel bans.

A bipartisan parliamentary committee also recommended the government press in December last year, but ministers and senior officials have spent several months struggling with the issue.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Marise Payne said the government would “reform and modernize” Australia’s autonomous sanction laws so that they could more easily target “perpetrators of horrific acts of international concern”.

Senator Payne said that under the new regime, the government could target not only those who have committed serious human rights violations, but also those guilty of serious corruption, malicious cyber activity and even those who have assisted in the development of weapons of mass destruction.

But the government rejected a recommendation to set up an independent body that would recommend designated places for sanctions, saying those powers should remain with the foreign minister.

The federal governments proposed the changes could introduce a regime which is in some ways more comprehensive than that in countries that have already introduced Magnitsky-style legislation, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the government will introduce reforms to its sanctions laws by the end of the year.

Existing laws prevented Australia from sanctioning China for Uighurs

Australia already has sanctions laws, but critics have repeatedly complained that the current regime is inflexible and does not allow the government to react quickly to new human rights abuses.

In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the EU cracked down on Chinese officials with targeted sanctions for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but Australia was unable to join, in part because it lacked a similar legislative framework.

Major human rights violations, malicious cyber activity, and serious corruption can all result in sanctions under reforms. ( Reuters: Lucy Nicholson )

The foreign minister said she wanted the new sanctions laws to be implemented by the end of the year.

The announcement has already been welcomed by Coalition and Labor supporters who have been agitating for change.

“It is wonderfully wonderful that the Morrison government is joining our closest friends and allies around the world in a Magnitsky-style sanctions regime to directly target human rights abusers, corrupt officials and those who threaten our national security.” said Liberal Senator James Paterson.

“It sends the message that there is a cost to undermining international rules and norms.”

Labor Sen. Kimberley Kitching, who has also been pushing for a Magnitsky act, said the announcement “would close another door on those who commit human rights abuses and large-scale corruption.”

“It helps to make sure they become leaders in the international community and draws a line in the sand as far as our values ​​are concerned,” she said.

Disappointment reforms will not go that far, the expert says

However, some human rights groups are disappointed that the Government is simply reviewing the current sanctions act.

“The government has a real opportunity to introduce an independent, targeted, human rights sanctions act. However, it wants to change the Difficult Autonomous Sanctions Act, which even the parliamentary committee agreed was ineffective. said the director of the Australian Center for International Justice, said Rawan Arraf.

“I do not think this response from the government reflects the strength and power of what concerns Magnitsky’s laws.”

Simon Henderson of Save The Children said the proposal was “a step in the right direction, but does not achieve what is needed.”

“Our sanctions regime should act as a deterrent to those who would target schools and hospitals in armed conflict, for example,” he said.

“However, the narrowing of human rights criteria, as described in the government’s response, cannot cover such violations of international humanitarian law.”

Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong also criticized the government, saying it had dragged its feet on sanctions reform.

“It was beyond time for Minister Payne to finally act. Today’s belated response still does not contain any concrete action, just an announcement of a intention to act before the end of the year,” she said in a statement.

“The Morrison Government delays have sent the wrong signal that Australia is not committed to serious action on human rights violations.”