Israeli Defense Minister threatens Iran with military action

TEL AVIV, Israel The Israeli Defense Minister warned on Thursday that his country is ready to strike Iran, issuing the threat against the Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on an offshore oil tanker that his nation blamed Tehran. Benny Gantz comments come as Israel lobbies for action at the United Nations over last week’s attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker that killed two people. The tanker, hit by Oman in the Arabian Sea, is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire. The US and the UK similarly blamed Iran for the attack, but no country has provided evidence or intelligence to support their claims. Iran, which along with its regional militia allies has launched drone-like attacks, has denied involvement. Speaking to the Ynet news website, Gantz responded if Israel was prepared to attack Iran with an open yes. “We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran,” Gantz said. The world must take action against Iran now. Iran did not immediately respond to Gantz comments. However, in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, his entourage in New York described Israel as the main source of instability and insecurity in the Middle East and beyond for more than seven decades. This regime has a long dark record in attacking merchant navigation and civilian ships, wrote Zahra Ershadi. In less than two years, the regime has attacked more than 10 merchant ships carrying oil and humanitarian goods destined for Syria. Ershad’s comments refer to an ongoing shadow war that is taking place on the waterways of the Middle East since 2019 and that has attacked Iranian and Western ships. Last week’s attack killed the Romanian ship captain as well as a member of the British crew working for Ambrey, a maritime security firm. In a statement Thursday, Ambrey identified the victim as Adrian Underwood, a former soldier in the British Army who started in the firm as a maritime security officer in 2020 before becoming the team leader. We continue to be in touch with the Adrians family to provide support in this sad and difficult time, said John Thompson, managing director of Ambreys. The attacks began a year after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he is ready to join the deal, but talks to salvage the deal have stalled in Vienna. ___ Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre contributed from Dubai, UAE. Show full article

