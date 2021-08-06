Two Belarusian coaches were expelled from the Tokyo Olympics





TOKYO Two coaches involved in an attempt to force an Olympic athlete home in Belarus against her will have their credentials revoked and expelled from the Olympic Village, organizers of the Games on Friday said. The case of 200-meter specialist Kristina Timanovskaya, 24, turned the Tokyo Games into the center of a major diplomatic conflict when Timanovskaya sought refuge from police at Narita International Airport. Timanovskaya, who is now in Poland, said she was abducted after writing an Instagram post criticizing the Belarusian athletic federations’ preparations for the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee was under pressure over the slow progress of its investigation into the matter until, on Friday, the organization announced in a Twitter post that it had asked coaches Artur Shimak and Yuri Moisevich to leave the Olympics. They will be offered a chance to be heard, the post said, noting that the investigation was ongoing. Timanovskaya complained in her video that her coaches had recorded her for an event for which she had not trained, the 4x400m relay, because they had failed to perform sufficient anti-doping tests on other athletes.

In an interview with The New York Times this week, Timanovskaya named Moisevich, Belarus’ national team head coach, and Shimak, deputy director of the Belarus Republican Training Center, as central players in the effort to oust him from Tokyo. She said the two men had come to her room in the Olympic Village to persuade her to withdraw from the complaints she had made in her Instagram post and go home. The order, they said, came from top-ranking officials. Put aside your pride, Moisevich can be heard saying in a partial registration Timanovskaya made the conversation. Your pride means to you: Do not do it. You have to make jokes. And it will start dragging you into the whirlpool of devils and distorting you. He adds, This is how suicide cases end, unfortunately. Timanovskaya can be heard crying on tape. Other times she sounds challenging, refusing to believe that if she accepted and returned home, she would be able to continue her athletic career. The chairman of the Belarus Olympic Committee is the eldest son of Alexander G. Lukashenko, the strongest leader who has held power in the country for 27 years. He has long sought to quell any opposition, through measures, including a brutal crackdown that began a year ago, following the controversial presidential election. The strike targets also included a number of athletes, leading to the IOC decision in December to ban Lukashenko from participating in the Tokyo Games.

