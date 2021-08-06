Toronto community marks unveiling of refurbished playground where 2 girls were shot in 2018 – Toronto





A renovated playground was unveiled Thursday at the 2018 shooting site in Toronto that left two girls, who were five and nine at the time, seriously injured. Members of the Toronto Police Service, Toronto Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO program were present to uncover the structure. “Unfortunately we can not do much to erase what happened here in June 2018, but here is what we can try to do: bury that sadness with happiness and that is exactly what we are trying to do here today,” said Maxime Langlois , director of the BOLO program, who works to assist police in apprehending some of Canada’s most wanted criminals. “We are trying to bring happiness to the children of this community.” Read more: 13 years in prison for the second man convicted in the 2018 Toronto Games shooting The story goes down the ad It was June 14, 2018, when police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near the Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area around 5 p.m. after a gunfight between the two men occurred. The two girls were shot and required surgery. Trends American football star Megan Rapinoe faces harsh reactions after comment on ‘loss to Canada’

Canadian Olympic medalist sprinter Angela Bailey has died at the age of 59. Three suspects were later charged in connection with the shooting. Toronto Crime Stoppers chairman Sean Sportun said the playground was created as a result of a new community reward program from Crime Stoppers.















Man convicted of shooting at playground in east Toronto





“Simply put, instead of rewarding an individual advisor, we are now rewarding an entire community,” Sportun said. “Our efforts are geared toward opportunities that support crime prevention through community engagement or community improvement initiatives that work to increase community safety and strengthen the movement of a crime-free Toronto.” The story goes down the ad Young people in the community were also given an “Alton Towers superhero” sweater and served a pizza lunch after the discovery. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

