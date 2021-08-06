Lake Oroville reaches the lowest level of all time; the hydropower plant closes for the first time ever

Four years ago, the Oroville Dam, the tallest in the United States, made international news when its 10-kilometer-long massive reservoir was filled to the brim in severe winter storms and raging waters destroyed its flow, causing emergency evacuation of 188,000 people.

But now, in California’s latest symbol of aggravating drought, the opposite problem is developing: The water level in Lake Orovilles has dropped as low as Thursday, for the first time since the dam was built in 1967, the power plant of it was shut down because there is no longer enough water there to run the turbines and generate electricity.

“This is just one of many unprecedented impacts we are experiencing in California as a result of our climate-induced drought,” said Carla Nemeth, director of the State Department of Water Resources, which owns the dam.

On Thursday, the reservoir was only 24% full, having fallen below an all-time low set in September 1977. The lake level has dropped a staggering 250 meters in the last two years. The water level has dropped under intake pipes that normally send water to run six large turbines at the Edward Hyatt Power Plant on the rock under the dam.

The Oroville power outage will not cause outages itself. Even when the lake is full, the Hyatt power plant, one of the largest hydropower plants in the state, provides about 1% of California’s peak electricity demand.

But the problem illustrates a broader challenge that California is facing this year from drought. Reservoirs are low everywhere.

And the hydropower plant is the state’s second largest source of energy, providing about 15% of California’s electricity each year. During the first four months of this year, hydroelectric production in California fell 37% compared to the same time last year and 71% compared to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

That power must be compensated to reduce the risk of power outages.

“This is a big problem,” he said. Its part of the big challenge we are facing this summer, “said Severin Borenstein, co-director of the Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Lost electricity can be largely replaced by increasing production of natural gas power plants and importing electricity from other states, said Borenstein, who also serves on the board of the California Independent System Operator, which runs the grid. state.

But as California moves more and more toward renewable energy to reduce climate change and air pollution, hydropower is more valuable than ever, he said. This is because as the sun sets in the evening during the hot summer months, the solar energy drops. But people in the Central Valley, Southern California and other areas where temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees Celsius continue to use air conditioners to stay cool.

If there are heat waves all over the West, other states do not have much extra energy to sell to California. Last year, during a record heat wave, the state experienced two outages, the first in 20 years.

Last Friday, in hopes of avoiding more power outages, Governor Gavin Newsom released a emergency order that temporarily waives some air pollution rules to allow natural gas power plants to produce more electricity and pays industries $ 2 per kilowatt-hour to reduce their electricity use during heat waves.

Many experts say the hottest heat waves, wildfires that could destroy power lines and shrink reservoirs will be a regular part of California’s future.

We are in a new normalcy. Planning has to fit in with that, “said Siva Gunda, a member of the California Energy Commission.” We were not talking about the climate change that was coming. It is here. “

Gunda, a mechanical and aeronautical engineer who previously worked as research director at UC’s Davis Institute for Energy Efficiency, said he remains hopeful.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will not have any outages this year,” he said. “We are working hard to make sure we get through. But it will be tight. “

The ultimate solution, Gunda and Borenstein said, is for the state to continue working with private industry to build more battery facilities to store electricity from solar energy during the day and to release it to the grid when the sun sets on the nights of hottest. State regulators are also asking companies like PG&E to enter into more contracts to provide electricity during extreme heat waves.

This summer, none of this will help Lake Oroville. Just two years ago, in June 2019 after a wet winter, the reservoir was 97% full.

But after two driest years since 1976-77, the snow group below the state average did not melt and was not poured into reservoirs. Much of it simply sank into the dry bone-in soil of the Sierra. Now all but one of the hubs of the Oroville ship are above lake level. Environmentalists say the state should have planned better and not given as much water from Oroville and other reservoirs to senior water rights holders as farmers in the Central Valley.

“This was not just the result of the drought,” said Doug Obegi, a lawyer at the San Francisco Natural Resources Protection Council. “It was the result of decisions to distribute unreasonable amounts of water despite the drought.”

John Yarbrough, assistant deputy director of the State Water Project, said planners at the State Department of Water Resources were shocked by the way the snow pile flow did not spill into the reservoirs.

This year was unique. We had a snow pack lower than average, “he said.” And only 20% of it turned into runoff that went into the reservoirs. When people think about the impacts of climate change, that’s what we’ve noticed this year. “