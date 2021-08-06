



TEMPE, Ariz .– (TELE BUSINESS) -5 August 2021– PCT International has received a new coaxial cable patent from USPTO, patent # US11,037,703. This innovative patent provides expanded protective tape for PCT coaxial cable products. The extended shield protects the signals in the cable from external interference and helps prevent signal leakage. Superior protection is required to support the growing demands of broadband Internet that consumers are seeking for personal and business use. This new patented technology applies to many types of indoor cables, such as broadband coaxial, security, Ethernet and HDMI. Existing installations with outdated, poorly protected coaxial cables will suffer more and more as the bandwidth used for broadband telecommunications networks expands to allow 10G services to be developed today. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006158/en/ (Graphics: Business Wire) PCT Labs’ continued commitment to innovation through the development and certification processes of PCT Labs offers its clients a strategic market advantage. The average house of 2,500 square meters has a combination of over 400 meters of coaxial cable, security, Ethernet and HDMI in it. Extended PCT protection can protect the Last Mile from touching the signal inside your home or business. A total of 170 broadband patents have been granted or registered with the PCT since its inception. Today, 160 of these innovative technology patents are still in force with 61 pending approval, all in the service of the broadband cable industry. Our latest patented cable technologies continue PCTs leading the last priority in Last Mile service in broadband markets, said Steve Youtsey, CEO of PCTs. PCTs Vice President of Global Technology Leonard Visser elaborated on this, continuity and protection have always been important and are even more so now. We realized this years ago when we developed the first true continuity connector that locks components together, metal to metal, for superior connector signal protection. We then developed our original Triton Coaxial Cable with improved lamination for the best protection available. And they were still leading the expanded sheet industry today to prevent and mitigate micro-fractures that cause problems with higher bandwidth. PCT has even started using quantum tunnel composites to bring protection to unprecedented levels. Organizations like the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers 1 (SCTE) are educating the industry on the trend toward higher generations. PCT has been a leader in these areas for many years and continues to plan for the future needs of our clients. circle PCT International, Inc. is a private company serving an important segment of the global telecommunications infrastructure. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 kilometers of coaxial cable with its proprietary technology. PCT has also sold over four billion cable connections worldwide. Patented PCT cables and connectors have been installed in millions of homes and businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/. 1https://www.10gplatform.com View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006158/en/ CONTACT: Contact with the media Isaac Valenzuela, VP Marketing, Andes Industries, Inc. [email protected] KEYWORDS: TAIWAN AUSTRALIA NORTH AMERICA CANACIAN PACIFIC CANADA EUROPE UNITED STATES IN AUSTRALIA / OCEANIA ARIZONA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: PCT International Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/05/2021 04:43 PM / DISC: 08/05/2021 04:43 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006158/en

