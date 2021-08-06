Albany International Corp announces the launch of a secondary offering





ROCHESTER, NH- (TELE BUSINESS) -Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) (Company) announced today the launch of a secondary offering of 1,566,644 shares of its Class A common stock, with a par value of $ 0.001 per share (Class A common stock). The shares are being offered by Standish Family Holdings, LLC and JS Standish Company (collectively, Selling Shareholders). The Selling Shareholders will receive all net proceeds from this offer. No shares are being sold by the Company. JP Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole bidder for the offer. JP Morgan Securities LLC proposes to occasionally offer Class A Joint Stock shares in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sales, with prices related to prevailing market prices or with negotiated prices. A Registration Statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) related to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is effective. Before investing, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the accompanying prospectus appendix and other documents that the Company has submitted to the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offer. You can get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and accompanying prospectus in connection with this offer, when available, may be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1- 866-803-9204. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which an offer, request or such sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction. About Albany International Corp. Albany International Corp. is a leading developer and manufacturer of designed components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two main businesses. Machinery Coating is a manufacturer of consumer fabrics and custom-designed processing belts, essential for the production of all classes of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a designer and manufacturer of updated materials-based components for space-demanding space applications, supporting commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AIN Symbol). Warning Note regarding Preliminary Statement Statements This press release may contain statements, estimates or forecasts that constitute future statements as defined in U.S. federal securities laws. Because future statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such future statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is exposed are described in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 under the heading Preliminary Review Statement, Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated 5 August 2021 under the heading -seeing the statements and risk factors, Company Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 31 December 2020 under the headings Statement for the future and risk factors, Company Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for completed quarters on 31 March, 2021 and 30 June 2021 under the heading Statement for the future and other applicable files in the SEC. Such future statements are based on current expectations and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any future statements.

