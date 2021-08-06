International
Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds open – National and International News – THU 5August2021 –
Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds amid rising COVID; LA and AR hospitals evacuate patients. Mexico sues US arms manufacturers over arms trafficking.
NATIONAL NEWS
Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds open
Many may have believed that the worst of the pandemic was behind us, and that headlines like these were in the back mirror, along with other 2020 horrors. But unfortunately, that is not the case. Despite repeated warnings and incentives to get vaccinated, there are more vaccines in the country than any other on earth, over 90% of hospitalized patients with COVID delta are not vaccinated. And those patients tend to be younger and, otherwise, healthier than those who lined up hospital corridors last year.
Dr Jonathan Wilson of the University of Mississippi Medical Center says that as of yesterday, there were only 6 ICU open beds across the state. While ICU patients include some who suffer from other diseases, most are patients. Wilson says, We are on the verge of this. We know we are not on the crest of this wave. Bad bad, but it will probably get a little worse.
What does ‘look a little worse’ look like?
In neighboring Louisiana, some overcrowded hospitals with COVID patients have reached the point where they are “rationing” care. This means that staff are forced to remove people in need of hospitalization so that they can care for the sick first. Dr Catherine ONeal of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge says her facility is receiving a COVID patient every 45 minutes. O’Neal says, That safety net of care on which every community depends on every kind of disease has begun to break down, and that is very disturbing.
For all those who are still on the fence for vaccination, O’Neal says the time to get rid of that fence is now. “Everyone has a role to play in a fight“, Says O’Neal.” We have an attack of a virus that has no end. We are asking everyone to play their part … We all need to contribute something at the end of this pandemic. “If you get vaccinated, you will contribute something.”
Fewer beds, more sick people
In Arkansas, the picture is a little better. At a recent City Hall meeting, Fayetteville resident Ashley McFadin talked about a recent experience with her brother, Trey, who has an autoimmune disorder. Last week, Trey became very ill and his family called an ambulance. When the doctors arrived, the family learned that the hospital where Trey’s doctors worked had no beds. The same thing was true at another hospital they called. The family waited 14 hours to give him a bed. At the time, Ashley feared her brother would die in her arms before receiving medication. The family had never had such an issue before.
Only about 42% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated. While vaccinated people face a small risk of progressive infections, cases of progression are usually much less severe than delta infections in unvaccinated patients. This means that vaccinated people can stay mostly at home and feed their symptoms on their own. Infected people who are not vaccinated are more likely to end up in the hospital fighting for their lives and making it impossible for hospitals to deal with the other health emergencies that come.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Mexico sues US arms manufacturers who contribute to arms trafficking
The Mexican government is suing six U.S. arms manufacturers for $ 10 billion in damages stemming from the loss of life from illegally trafficked weapons that flooded the country. According to the Mexican government, 340,000 firearms manufactured by the companies mentioned in the suit find their way to Mexico illegally each year. Many of them end up in the hands of cartel members, who are often far away from the police. Between 70-90% of the weapons involved in violent crime in Mexico come from the US.
The lawsuit alleges that for Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Colt, Glock and Ruger, Mexico’s illegal market is “their economic blood. In fact, the lawsuit also alleges that companies sell their products to cartel members in particular.” example sells three types of pistols are very conspicuous, specialized, “El Jefe”, “El Grito” and “Emiliano Zapata 1911”. All of these models are status symbols among cartel members.
Mexico claims that these companies have a responsibility to make reasonable efforts to prevent the illegal flow of weapons into the country. In addition to monetary damages, Mexico is seeking better security features for weapons and stricter sales controls.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: COVID-19, COVID-Delta variant, healthcare, hospitalization, ICU, international news, Mexico, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, US news, arms trafficking, world news
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/mississippi-has-only-6-icu-beds-open-national-international-news-thu-5aug2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]