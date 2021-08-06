Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds open – National and International News – THU 5August2021

Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds amid rising COVID; LA and AR hospitals evacuate patients. Mexico sues US arms manufacturers over arms trafficking.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi has only 6 ICU beds open

Many may have believed that the worst of the pandemic was behind us, and that headlines like these were in the back mirror, along with other 2020 horrors. But unfortunately, that is not the case. Despite repeated warnings and incentives to get vaccinated, there are more vaccines in the country than any other on earth, over 90% of hospitalized patients with COVID delta are not vaccinated. And those patients tend to be younger and, otherwise, healthier than those who lined up hospital corridors last year.

Dr Jonathan Wilson of the University of Mississippi Medical Center says that as of yesterday, there were only 6 ICU open beds across the state. While ICU patients include some who suffer from other diseases, most are patients. Wilson says, We are on the verge of this. We know we are not on the crest of this wave. Bad bad, but it will probably get a little worse.

What does ‘look a little worse’ look like?

In neighboring Louisiana, some overcrowded hospitals with COVID patients have reached the point where they are “rationing” care. This means that staff are forced to remove people in need of hospitalization so that they can care for the sick first. Dr Catherine ONeal of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge says her facility is receiving a COVID patient every 45 minutes. O’Neal says, That safety net of care on which every community depends on every kind of disease has begun to break down, and that is very disturbing.

For all those who are still on the fence for vaccination, O’Neal says the time to get rid of that fence is now. “Everyone has a role to play in a fight“, Says O’Neal.” We have an attack of a virus that has no end. We are asking everyone to play their part … We all need to contribute something at the end of this pandemic. “If you get vaccinated, you will contribute something.”

Fewer beds, more sick people

In Arkansas, the picture is a little better. At a recent City Hall meeting, Fayetteville resident Ashley McFadin talked about a recent experience with her brother, Trey, who has an autoimmune disorder. Last week, Trey became very ill and his family called an ambulance. When the doctors arrived, the family learned that the hospital where Trey’s doctors worked had no beds. The same thing was true at another hospital they called. The family waited 14 hours to give him a bed. At the time, Ashley feared her brother would die in her arms before receiving medication. The family had never had such an issue before.

Only about 42% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated. While vaccinated people face a small risk of progressive infections, cases of progression are usually much less severe than delta infections in unvaccinated patients. This means that vaccinated people can stay mostly at home and feed their symptoms on their own. Infected people who are not vaccinated are more likely to end up in the hospital fighting for their lives and making it impossible for hospitals to deal with the other health emergencies that come.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Mexico sues US arms manufacturers who contribute to arms trafficking

The Mexican government is suing six U.S. arms manufacturers for $ 10 billion in damages stemming from the loss of life from illegally trafficked weapons that flooded the country. According to the Mexican government, 340,000 firearms manufactured by the companies mentioned in the suit find their way to Mexico illegally each year. Many of them end up in the hands of cartel members, who are often far away from the police. Between 70-90% of the weapons involved in violent crime in Mexico come from the US.

The lawsuit alleges that for Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Colt, Glock and Ruger, Mexico’s illegal market is “their economic blood. In fact, the lawsuit also alleges that companies sell their products to cartel members in particular.” example sells three types of pistols are very conspicuous, specialized, “El Jefe”, “El Grito” and “Emiliano Zapata 1911”. All of these models are status symbols among cartel members.

Mexico claims that these companies have a responsibility to make reasonable efforts to prevent the illegal flow of weapons into the country. In addition to monetary damages, Mexico is seeking better security features for weapons and stricter sales controls.

