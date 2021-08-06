International Cat Day, August 8th

International Cat Day is coming up on Sunday, August 8, and cats and kittens across the country are waving their adorable little paws from their shelters and adoptive homes in the hope that they will stand out and be adopted, or will be welcomed into a foster home.

The Animal Society of Best Friends said in a press release that they would like to take this opportunity to point out that there is a perfect storm of reasons why now is an ideal time to adopt or feed a cat or kitten.

According to a recent survey conducted by Best Friends, 59% of people who are interested in adopting are delaying the process, mainly due to lifestyle changes, such as returning to the office, vacationing or starting a new job. re.

They say do not let the changes of the next life deprive you of the comforting companionship of cats.

The need is now, and adopting or raising cats and kittens promises to be mutually beneficial, according to the Animal Society of Best Friends.

According to the Animal Society of Best Friends:

Why a cat? Why now? Cats are lightweight, low-maintenance pets and tend to be fun, playful and loving. And now is a fantastic time to adopt because pets are good for us. Numerous studies have determined that the presence of pets is beneficial to our physical and mental health. Animal companionship has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety, helping people feel calmer and more secure, regardless of what is happening in the outside world.

Not sure if you will work from home or return to the office? Cats do not care! Cats sleep well most of the day (and night) whether you are at home or not. Leave them with interactive toys for enrichment and food puzzles while you are away, and give them love and time to play when you are at home, and they will be enjoyable kittens. Many people work full time and offer loving homes to raise or adopt pets. And if you are worried about a lonely kitten when you are away from home, consider adopting two cats or kittens, so they will always have a cat friend to keep them company.

Do you have a calendar holiday? Cats are easier to leave at home when you are planning a road trip or a flight to catch. For short trips, leave a neighbor to check for food and water and clean up the trash can. For longer trips, there are many reputable pet-friendly apps that can connect you with a cat keeper. If you can miss the amazing cat jealousies when you are away, put on a nanny camera in order to keep an eye on things and fix your furry face.

Adoptions have dropped, so it’s time to raise! Nationwide, according to the latest 24PetWatch data from nearly 1,200 shelters, adoptions have decreased by 3.7% overall this year, and for June, intake had increased by 5.9% compared to 2020. More animals entering and less outflow is causing stress for shelters.

Its kitten season! As the name implies, kitten season is the time of year when unpaid female cats have most of their kittens, and animal shelters are flooded with homeless and orphaned kittens in need of help. Generally ranging from May to November, this is the time when people can help by adopting a cat or kitten (or a pair!) From a shelter or rescue group, feeding cats and kittens (including newborn offspring, or mama cats with babies) and getting their cats neutered, to prevent the birth of more kittens.

But the shelters are also overcrowded with adult cats. It is very difficult for adult cats to be noticed by potential adopters when competing with so many cute kitten faces. Enjoy the benefits of adopting an adult cat – bypassing the kitten’s bad, bad behavior. You can choose a cat whose personality has already been created and you know exactly what you are getting. Most kittens are cute and playful, but some turn out to have different tendencies when they reach adulthood.

Cats need our help, and adoption and encouragement make a difference. Alas, best friends data [bestfriends.org] show that two cats are killed in shelters for each dog, even though the dog intake is slightly higher. Being adopted [bestfriends.org] or encouraging [bestfriends.org] from a shelter or rescue group literally saves lives.

Not ready to adopt? You can try pet parenting by feeding a cat or kitten – or some of them! As things return to normal, it is critical that communities stay involved and individuals understand the overwhelming need to adopt and promote.

Not ready to adopt or feed? You can save lives by helping community cats. Free outdoor roaming community cats [bestfriends.org] make up the majority of cats killed in shelters. Communities that support and adopt Field Return (RTF) programs, where community cats enter the shelter, are neutered / sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their original location, and voluntary Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs, have seen a marked decrease in the number of cats entering shelters and a significant reduction in shelter deaths. Both are humane and effective alternatives to capture and kill, which has been proven over the decades to be ineffective.

About Best Friends Animal Society:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in shelters in America by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the non-killing movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from about 17 million a year to about 347,000. Best Friends runs rescue programs across the country, as well as the largest non-killing animal sanctuaries. Working in partnership with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members across the country, Best Friends is working to save them all.

For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

————————————————– —- ———-

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the editorial office or to report an error / correction, press HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Choose from these options: Latest News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

We like it on facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel