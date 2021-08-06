International
International Cat Day, August 8th
International Cat Day is coming up on Sunday, August 8, and cats and kittens across the country are waving their adorable little paws from their shelters and adoptive homes in the hope that they will stand out and be adopted, or will be welcomed into a foster home.
The Animal Society of Best Friends said in a press release that they would like to take this opportunity to point out that there is a perfect storm of reasons why now is an ideal time to adopt or feed a cat or kitten.
According to a recent survey conducted by Best Friends, 59% of people who are interested in adopting are delaying the process, mainly due to lifestyle changes, such as returning to the office, vacationing or starting a new job. re.
They say do not let the changes of the next life deprive you of the comforting companionship of cats.
The need is now, and adopting or raising cats and kittens promises to be mutually beneficial, according to the Animal Society of Best Friends.
According to the Animal Society of Best Friends:
Why a cat? Why now? Cats are lightweight, low-maintenance pets and tend to be fun, playful and loving. And now is a fantastic time to adopt because pets are good for us. Numerous studies have determined that the presence of pets is beneficial to our physical and mental health. Animal companionship has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety, helping people feel calmer and more secure, regardless of what is happening in the outside world.
Not sure if you will work from home or return to the office? Cats do not care! Cats sleep well most of the day (and night) whether you are at home or not. Leave them with interactive toys for enrichment and food puzzles while you are away, and give them love and time to play when you are at home, and they will be enjoyable kittens. Many people work full time and offer loving homes to raise or adopt pets. And if you are worried about a lonely kitten when you are away from home, consider adopting two cats or kittens, so they will always have a cat friend to keep them company.
Do you have a calendar holiday? Cats are easier to leave at home when you are planning a road trip or a flight to catch. For short trips, leave a neighbor to check for food and water and clean up the trash can. For longer trips, there are many reputable pet-friendly apps that can connect you with a cat keeper. If you can miss the amazing cat jealousies when you are away, put on a nanny camera in order to keep an eye on things and fix your furry face.
Adoptions have dropped, so it’s time to raise! Nationwide, according to the latest 24PetWatch data from nearly 1,200 shelters, adoptions have decreased by 3.7% overall this year, and for June, intake had increased by 5.9% compared to 2020. More animals entering and less outflow is causing stress for shelters.
Its kitten season! As the name implies, kitten season is the time of year when unpaid female cats have most of their kittens, and animal shelters are flooded with homeless and orphaned kittens in need of help. Generally ranging from May to November, this is the time when people can help by adopting a cat or kitten (or a pair!) From a shelter or rescue group, feeding cats and kittens (including newborn offspring, or mama cats with babies) and getting their cats neutered, to prevent the birth of more kittens.
But the shelters are also overcrowded with adult cats. It is very difficult for adult cats to be noticed by potential adopters when competing with so many cute kitten faces. Enjoy the benefits of adopting an adult cat – bypassing the kitten’s bad, bad behavior. You can choose a cat whose personality has already been created and you know exactly what you are getting. Most kittens are cute and playful, but some turn out to have different tendencies when they reach adulthood.
Cats need our help, and adoption and encouragement make a difference. Alas, best friends data [bestfriends.org] show that two cats are killed in shelters for each dog, even though the dog intake is slightly higher. Being adopted [bestfriends.org] or encouraging [bestfriends.org] from a shelter or rescue group literally saves lives.
Not ready to adopt? You can try pet parenting by feeding a cat or kitten – or some of them! As things return to normal, it is critical that communities stay involved and individuals understand the overwhelming need to adopt and promote.
Not ready to adopt or feed? You can save lives by helping community cats. Free outdoor roaming community cats [bestfriends.org] make up the majority of cats killed in shelters. Communities that support and adopt Field Return (RTF) programs, where community cats enter the shelter, are neutered / sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their original location, and voluntary Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs, have seen a marked decrease in the number of cats entering shelters and a significant reduction in shelter deaths. Both are humane and effective alternatives to capture and kill, which has been proven over the decades to be ineffective.
About Best Friends Animal Society:
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in shelters in America by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the non-killing movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from about 17 million a year to about 347,000. Best Friends runs rescue programs across the country, as well as the largest non-killing animal sanctuaries. Working in partnership with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members across the country, Best Friends is working to save them all.
For more information, visit bestfriends.org.
————————————————– —- ———-
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the editorial office or to report an error / correction, press HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Choose from these options: Latest News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Sources
2/ https://www.katc.com/news/international-cat-day-august-8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]