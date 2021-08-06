Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran’s eighth president | Politika Lajme

Tehran, Iran Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as Iran’s eighth president.

At the ceremony in Tehran’s parliament on Thursday, Raisi, with his hand on the Koran, read the inauguration oath before adding that it would make Iran stronger and engage with the world.

Raisi, 60, who is one of the main candidates to replace 82-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Iranians want him to preserve the country’s independence and resist foreign harassment.

But he also vowed to pursue constructive and broad diplomacy and engagement with the world, reiterating his stance that boosting relations with regional neighbors would be at the forefront of his foreign policy.

“I extend my hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries, especially those in the region,” Raisi said.

He told about 260 local and foreign officials present in the chamber that regional crises should be resolved through dialogue and the presence of foreign forces only encourages more instability.

Rejecting rhetoric from the West, Israel and some Arab neighbors, Raisi also claimed that the Iranian presence in the region creates security and supports peace and stability.

He also said that the tough US sanctions, imposed in 2018 after then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the Iran 2015 nuclear deal, should be lifted.

We will support any diplomatic plan that achieves this goal, he said, signaling that negotiations will continue in Vienna aimed at restoring the agreement.

Moreover, he promised that Iran’s nuclear program is strictly peaceful and nuclear weapons have no place in the country’s defense strategy.

The president tried to understand that he understands the many challenges ahead including a troubled economy and said he would try to improve the quality of life for all Iranians.

He further promised that he would be a true defender of human rights, not only in Iran, but throughout the region.

This follows Thursday’s calls by Amnesty International for Raisi to be prosecuted for his role in the execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

Tough lines

Raisis’ speech followed speeches by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and newly elected Chief Justice Mohsen Ejei.

Raisi, Ghalibaf and Ejei hailed the June 18 presidential election as historic and epic, and said they signaled that the people of Iran trust the institution and the revolutionary elements within it represented by extremists.

Jihadist management is the solution to all the physical and spiritual problems of society, Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf came to power in February 2020 in elections that saw a 42 per cent turnout, the lowest in any election since the 1979 revolution.

The June presidential election had a turnout of 48.8 percent, also the lowest in any presidential election since the revolution.

Reformist and moderate candidates were widely disqualified from running in any race.

The selection of a tough mayor of Tehran next week would signal the end of the takeover by tough followers who have been significantly empowered since the US dropped the nuclear deal.

The president now has two weeks to present his cabinet election, but is likely to do so earlier as the supreme leader, on Tuesday, led him to his approval ceremony to form his team soon as the country is in a serious economic situation and needs immediate action.

Foreign guests

In addition to the country’s top officials, including outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, the inauguration ceremony was attended by dozens of high-level representatives from more than 70 countries, including several heads of state, according to state television.

In preparation, Tehran was ordered to close completely on Thursday. Roads around parliament were cleared, government offices and banks were closed, and airports were closed for several hours.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Armenian Prime Minister Armen Pashiyen, Palestinian Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin were among the top leaders from the region who attended the ceremony.

Other invited regional representatives included Turkish National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop, Pakistani Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjirani, Yemeni Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh and Azerbahova National Assembly Speaker Gahbajar Azahba.

Delegates also attended from several nations from Africa, South America, Europe, and East Asia. Pope Francis also sent a representative.