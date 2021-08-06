Biden prepares plan requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated amid border crisis





E Biden the administration is currently working on a plan to require foreign nationals traveling to the US to be vaccinated AGAINST coronavirus while the migrant crisis continues on the southern border. “Inter-institutional working groups are working to develop a plan for a sustainable and secure international travel policy, so that we have a new system ready when we can reopen travel. This includes a phased approach that with the passage of “time means, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) must be fully vaccinated,” said a White House official . “Currently, inter-institutional working groups are developing a policy and planning process to prepare when the time is right to move to this new system.” NYC TO BE THE FIRST IN THE NEW NATION TO LOOK FOR VACCINATION EXTRACTION FOR INTERNAL RESTAURANTS, GYMS, Shows It is unclear when the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals will be implemented. The plan comes as immigrants at the southern border continue to come to the United States at high rates, with more than 188,000 immigrant meetings at the southern border in June. A senior Border Patrol union official warned last weekend that agents are forced to release migrants “day after day” who test positive for the virus. “We have a lot of quarantined agents right now, which adds to our problem, at the top of the agents who are sick with COVID, so they were worried about catching it, they were worried about our families and colleagues, and it seems that everyone are being blinded when we have a real situation down here, “said Chris Cabrera, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council. said on Saturday on “Fox News Live”. A limited number of immigrants have been offered the vaccine, including those under Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, although Fox News reports that 30% of those immigrants have refused to receive the vaccine. The administration is now reportedly working on a plan to vaccinate migrants coming across the border. Nearly 4,000 people fully vaccinated in massacre have tested positive for COVID-19 Several Republican leaders have opposed the administration’s border policies amid the coronavirus, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told President Biden to secure the border instead of importing “more viruses from around the world.” CLICK K TOTU P GR TG GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “Why don’t you do your job?” said the Florida Republican during a news conference Wednesday. “Why don’t you provide this limit? And until you do, I do not want to hear a COVID error from you, thank you.” “This is a guy who ran for office saying he would shut down the virus,” DeSantis said added . “And what has he done? He imported more viruses from all over the world with a wide open southern border.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-admin-plan-foreign-travelers-vaccinated-border-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos