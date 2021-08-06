Kristina Timanovskaya: Two Belarusian officials removed from accreditation and left the Olympic Village by the IOC





Belarus head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak left the Tokyo Olympic Village and their Games accreditation was canceled, the IOC said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The Olympic body said it decided to fire the two coaches to preserve “the welfare of the Belarusian NOC athletes who are still in Tokyo and as a temporary measure”.

On Sunday, Timanovskaya, 24, said Belarus team officials threatened him, removed him from the Olympic team and forced him to the airport in Tokyo, where he would board a flight to Belarus after criticizing sports authorities.

Fearing arrest in Belarus, Timanovskaya refused to board the flight on Wednesday. fled to Warsaw, Poland, where she was granted a visa for humanitarian reasons.

The athlete would compete in the women’s 200m on Monday, but withdrew from the event after speaking on social media criticizing a decision by team officials to include her in the 4x400m relay – an event she had not previously competed in. . Timanovskaya’s drama-filled state has dominated world titles around the Games, and while her comments were not overtly political, her case has heightened fears of the safety of those who speak against Belarusian officials. Following the incident, the IOC launched a formal investigation and set up a disciplinary commission to clarify the role allegedly played by the two Belarusian coaches. “The two coaches were asked to leave the Olympic Village immediately and they did. They will be offered a chance to be heard,” the IOC said. CNN turned to the Belarus national team for comment. Belarus National Olympic Committee says Timanovskaya withdrew from the Games because of her “emotional and psychological condition”, a claim the athlete denies. At a news conference in Warsaw on Thursday, Timanovskaya said she was “very saddened by the fact that I was deprived of my chance to participate in the Olympics”. “We tried to overturn this decision so that I could participate,” she said. “It was five long years of preparation. I had to go through a lot – trauma, Covid … but I still hope these were not my last Olympics, I hope for at least two more.” athlete said earlier to CNN that her grandmother said it was not safe for her to return to Belarus because state television was broadcasting that she “had psychological problems”. “She said I would probably end up in hospital or prison,” if she flew again, Timanovskaya said. Fearing he would be in danger if he returned, Timanovskaya knocked down a police officer at the airport and said he needed help. After two days of seeking refuge at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, Timanovskaya flew to Warsaw via Vienna, where she met her husband. She is now seeking asylum for herself and her husband in Poland, where she is awaiting a hearing from the IOC on her case. Regarding the hearing, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushkosaid told a news conference in Warsaw that the sprinter’s interests were being represented by a lawyer from Japan and the sports solidarity charity foundation. “We do not know whether the National Olympic Committee of Belarus has submitted the necessary material, which also complicates the consideration of this issue,” Latushko said. “We expect the decision to be taken in favor of Kristina in connection with the illegality of the decision taken by the Belarusian delegation.” The runner received asylum offers from many European countries, but chose Poland because it was close enough for her parents to visit, and because she wants to stay in the sport and continue her career there, she said.

CNN’s Hannah Ritchie, Jaide Garcia, Katya Krebs, Taylor Barnes and Sara Turnbull contributed to the report.

