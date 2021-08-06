International
Personal or virtual learning? TDSB parents should make that call without knowing who is immunized
Parents and carers at the Toronto County School Board have only a few days to choose whether their children will return to private or virtual tuition in September, but they will have to do so without knowing who will be vaccinated in their schools and who not.
Selection forms were emailed to more than 200,000 parents and guardians Thursday and asked to receive a response by August 12th. If the board does not receive a response within the week, the student will automatically enroll in classroom instruction.
“It’s really important that we hear from everyone,” said Shari Schwartz-Maltz, TDSB spokeswoman, adding that the responses will inform staff decisions.
“We believe we will keep going [students]safe and they will meet their friends. They will interact. “So we really, really hope you come back.”
But the board will not tell parents what and who will not be immunized against COVID-19 in their schools.
Toronto, Peel will not have school-specific vaccination rates
Only one public health unit in Ontario is making that information available to the public.
On its website, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit posts vaccination rates, including the percentage of students who have been vaccinated with their first and second doses, broken down by school.
Spokesman Danny Williamson said the unit merged two sets of COVaxON data, the provincial vaccination registration system and Panorama, a system already used by health units to track childhood vaccine rates in schools for mumps, rubella and polio.
Toronto Public Health (TPH), meanwhile, said parents and students in the city will not have that kind of access to school-to-school vaccination because “the data we are able to access is incomplete. We continue to explore methodologies for obtaining this data “.
In a written statement, TPH said that by mid-July, less than 50 percent of Toronto residents aged 12-17 who had received at least one dose of the vaccine had identified a school in the provincial database. immunization.
When introducing the reason for the immunization, the agency said only one option requires a school name. If the child has any other reason to shoot, such as being part of a priority population or an indigenous community, entering a school name is not mandatory.
“TPH is exploring options for linking different datasets once approvals have been obtained to enable a more comprehensive coverage of vaccination coverage by schools, and has been in contact with the Ministry of Health to discuss this, “the statement said.
The Peel region will not provide a school-by-school division, either.
“At this time, we do not have this data available as we are still waiting for registration information which should be available by mid-September,” Peel Public Health staff said in an email statement.
Vaccinate children to ensure their safety, the expert tells parents
Infectious Diseases Doctor Dr. Zain Chagla says he appreciates parents wanting to have access to that information.
“But you can probably get a figure of how well 12-year-olds are vaccinated against the 17-year-olds that exist based on those regional numbers,” he said.
Chagla says if parents really want to make sure their children are protected when they return to class in the next school year, their children need to be vaccinated.
“It really has to define things more than just vaccinating around.”
