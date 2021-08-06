White Rock Lake Fire destroys buildings on Lake Monte





Numerous homes and businesses in Monte Lake have been burned, according to Ken Gillis, chairman of the board of directors in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. “BC Wildfire proved that a number of structures were lost, some residential, some commercial,” says Gillis. “We hope (Friday) there will be a brief window of opportunity for the TNRD to come in and assess the extent of the devastation.” “Obviously it’s obviously too bad, I can’t say the whole community is gone, but apparently a large part of it has been destroyed.” Read more: Several buildings were destroyed after the evacuation of firefighters from Lytton, BC BC Church Fire Service Information Officer Hannah Swift says firefighting efforts were thwarted because many people in the area refused to leave their homes despite an evacuation order. The story goes down the ad “Many of our staff actually withdrew from active firefighting to go to areas that should have been evacuated,” she says. “Many property owners chose not to evacuate from the evacuation order areas and this put our first responses to tremendous risk.” Wildfire officials had said the massive fire near Vernon that forced the evacuation of numerous communities on Wednesday night was displaying “increasingly aggressive fire behavior” and was growing in the northeast. The BC Wildfire service said Thursday night that the White Rock Lake fire had erupted on Highway 97 just south of Lake Monte and was driven by strong winds. Wildfire service personnel and the RCMP were at the scene conducting tactical evacuations of residents who had objected to evacuation orders for the Lake Monte and Westwold areas. Global News viewer Jane Makena shared these photos of the White Rock Lake fire Thursday night, taken at Lake Monte. The massive fire near Vernon forced the evacuation of many communities.

Jane Makena

As the situation evolves, adjustments will be made to the closure area accordingly. Top priority for #BCWildfire Service is human life and security. If you have received an evacuation order, please leave the area immediately. – BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 6, 2021 The story goes down the ad “Tactical evacuations may not always be possible and put the first responders at risk,” the fire service said. “In an unstable fire situation like this, first responders and other authorized personnel may not be able to reach an evacuated area because of a risk to their safety or because access routes are blocked. “ Structural protection personnel were also deployed to test and protect the homes. The entire Falkland community and the Cedar Hill area are placed under an evacuation order. The fire was rated at 32,500 acres as of Thursday morning and considered out of control.

Parts of Electoral Zone D – An Evacuation Notice has been extended by the CSRD due to a fire burning in the White Rock Lake area. It includes the following areas:

Glenemma, Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and Deep Creek. Look more: https://t.co/q04KTQfQbQ pic.twitter.com/GFix9nxb9F – Columbia Shuswap Regional District (@ColShuRegDist) 5 August 2021 The story goes down the ad It also caused the closure of a highway. Trends Scientists warn of Gulf Stream collapse leading to ‘climate catastrophe’ in Canada, world

‘It did not look like drowning’: The good Samaritan wants you to know the signs Highway 97 is closed due to fire activity between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek, east of Kamloops. Bypasses are available via Highways 1, 97A and 97B. The next update will be Saturday morning at 8:30 p.m. CORRECTION # BCHwy97 – Closed due to fire activity between Salmon River Rd and #MonteCreek east of #Kamloops. Please look for crews on the road. Roundabout available through # BCHwy97A, # BCHwy97B & # BCHwy1

Next update time on Saturday 8:30 AM PDT. More information: https://t.co/9cGlz0z5F9 pic.twitter.com/cq0YlUTYu4 – DriveBC (@DriveBC) 5 August 2021















BC Monday fires: Frustration over White Rock Lake fires, Spences Bridge residents may return





Residents of more than 270 properties in the Westwold / Monte Lake area are also being told to leave.

4732 to 4754 Buff Frontage Rd.

6607 to 6725 Bulman Rd.

6539 Douglas Lake Rd.

3526 to 6975 Hwy. 97

4120 at 4249 Kristianson Rd.

3787 to 3862 Mill Rd.

3754 at 3903 Monte Lake Rd.

3928 at 5070 Paxton Valley Rd.

6639 Pringle Rd.

6572 and 6593 Service Rd.

4294 Strong Rd.

5469 at 5545 Westlund Rd.

6365 at 6504 Westwold Station Rd. Wednesday night, The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) extended an evacuation order to include more homes near Lake Okanagan. OKIB says the extended order now includes addresses located between 11497 Smith Cres (north end) and 11071 Westside Rd. and Mud Hole Rd. (southern end), west to the Reserve boundary. Then Thursday morning, it expanded again to include West Western Rd. and Louis Estates (northern border) at 11501 Komasket Rd. (southern border). The routes included in the evacuation order now include: Newport Rd.

Sqarielks Rd

Tantalux Street

Tantalux Street N

Louies Lane

Jennys Dr.

Rabbit Street

Dr. Cameron

Dr. Laverman

Beer Trail

McMilan Dr.

Goodwater Dr.

Logans Landing

Logans Landing Skookum Mine Rd.

Marys Emerald Bay

Able Cove Rd.

Westside Rd. (11505-12127)

11501 Komasket Rd.

Fred Road Read more: The White Rock Lake fire shows aggressive behavior, emergency officials say The White Rock Lake Fire has burned 325 square miles in the three weeks since it was lit. The story goes down the ad Hundreds of properties are on evacuation orders and even more on alert, including 2,400 within the Central Okanagan Regional District. Residents say some people are choosing to stay behind to protect properties.















The BC official says 249 active fires have been burned in the province, 34 significant





“I do not mean that people are anxious – just well prepared and calm. I have no sense of rage around the city,” said Westwold resident Jacqui Gingras. “I know this community is very strong,” added Westwold resident Debbie Vanderydt. “I know we’re very connected to the Falkland community, we’re very connected to the Monte Lake community, and there are a lot of people here who will do everything they can to keep everything as safe as possible. “But no one will take crazy chances and put themselves at risk to save what they can. But there are people who will stand back and fight to keep everything as safe as possible. “ The story goes down the ad There are now 293 fires burning in the province, 37 of which were lit in the last two days. Thirty-three major fires are burning in the province. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

