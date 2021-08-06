Covid-19: Health worker a casual contact after transfer of patient from PPE





A health worker is being considered as a casual contact of a Covid-19 case following a PPE violation while transferring a Jet Park patient to an Auckland hospital. The patient was transferred from the isolation facility to Auckland City Hospital on Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health advised on Friday. A review of the use of protective equipment during patient transfer does not fully meet agreed protocols, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. RICKY WILSON / Things A review of the use of PPE by a health worker while transferring a patient from the Jet Park quarantine facility to an Auckland hospital this week did not fully comply with agreed protocols. Although the risk has been assessed as low, the health worker has now been classified as casual contact and has been asked to monitor symptoms. READ MORE:

* Patient from MIQ being treated at Middlemore Hospital for non-Covid issues

* Covid-19 patient transferred from MIQ to Middlemore Hospital, suffering from pneumonia

A healthcare professional who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be tested within seven days. It is the second violation of the PPE protocol with Covid-19 positive patients within a week, after a staff member from Middlemore Hospital was placed in quarantine as a precaution last Friday. The Ministry of Health reported earlier that an EPP protocol incident had occurred during the management of the UN staff member who was flown to Auckland from Fiji late last week. The hospital employee immediately reported the incident and was transferred to a quarantine facility as they were unable to easily isolate themselves at home. The UN worker remains at Middlemore Hospital in the ICU. During a news conference Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Middlemore employee breach involved a piece of PPE slipping out of the country for a moment. It does not mean that anyone has made any mistake, she said. Joseph Johnson / Stuff This is the second such PPE issue reported in just seven days. The Ministry of Health declined to disclose any further information regarding the extent of the violation, except to reiterate that the risk was assessed as low. Staff receive regular infection control and prevention training, which includes the use of appropriate protective equipment, the spokesman said. All incidents of this nature are reviewed and any opportunities for improvement are identified and implemented. The ministry said hospitals regularly treat people from managed isolation facilities with a range of conditions not related to Covid-19. ROSA WOOD / Stuff The Ministry of Health will clarify the circumstances of the case, but confirmed that the health worker is fully vaccinated. There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans at all DHB Metro-Auckland hospitals to accommodate these patients. “Our hospitals remain safe for patients, visitors and staff,” the statement said. There are 20 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since Friday afternoon. Sixteen of them are in managed isolation facilities.

