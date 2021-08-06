Connect with us

International

After Dictator Dan, Tele becomes warm and vague about closing Gladyss in Sydney | Amanda Meade

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


The relationship between the state prime ministers and the Murdoch tabloids has been quite tense throughout the pandemic, reaching a low point during Victoria’s strong blockade last year when the Herald Sun and the Daily Telegraph made direct personal attacks on Daniel Andrews, labeling him Dictator Dan.

But this week the relationship between Tele and the New South Wales government was positively warm and unclear. Instead of attacking government measures to fight the virus, Daily Tele Ben English editor praised the city’s resilience and encouraged vaccination with a bold campaign.

Brad Hazzard hides 'negative' questions from the media and then evaluates the Daily Telegraph video
Brad Hazzard hides ‘negative’ questions from the media and then evaluates the Daily Telegraph video

Friday’s newspaper called on social media influencers who were spreading dangerous misinformation about vaccine risks, medical coverage, deadly blockages and questions about whether Covid-19 is really harmful.

On Thursday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard went so far as to congratulate Tele on her outstanding campaigns in Sydney Strong and vaccination.

I especially want to congratulate the Daily Telegraph this morning, Hazzard told the Gladys Berejiklians 11:00 daily press, who had just revealed the worst daily numbers this year.

The telegraph is tremendous this morning with the number of people who are actually traveling with us.

The paper featured front-line workers encouraging people to get vaccinated, sending reporters to the heart of the southwestern suburbs badly hit by Covid-19, and speaking to business owners and home researchers.

Sydney Strong reminds sydneysiders that while strength and endurance will see us through this challenging time, vaccination is the way back to normal, the Englishwoman said in an editorial.

Hazzard may not have made any friends on the Murdochs daily site, however, with this comment: I read the Sydney Morning Herald and the Daily Telegraph, every morning and occasionally the Australian.

Clennell waving the red flag

Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell could be called to left-wing activism by his colleagues if he is not cautious. On Thursday, the harshly speaking journalist was frustrated when his question about Bunnings Warehouse’s open stance was not answered by Berejiklian.

Clennell: Why is Bunnings closed in QLD but not in NSW?

Berejiklian: The next question!

Later, Clennell posted an article about the hardware giant written by a staff member who said that employees at Bunnings in Sydney have been asking the same question as him for weeks.

The article certainly supported his story, but it was published in Red Flag, published by the Socialist Alternative, Australia’s largest Marxist revolutionary group.

Kindness in tragedy

Not often the family of a victim of a tragedy appreciates the media coverage of their loved one. But on Friday, ABC radio reporter Gavin Coote called out to new NBN News reporter Isobella Evans.

Evans reported from the scene the death of an 83-year-old woman after her car was hit by a train on a level crossing in Armidale. The woman was Coota’s grandmother.

It does not go anywhere

ABC managing director David Anderson is a media executive who knows firsthand what it is like to be at the center of an explosion in southwest Sydney because he lives in Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the original closed LGAs. He has been running ABC from his vacant room for a few weeks now.

This week Anderson has held town halls with ABC staff from all state capitals through Zoom. The only question he always gets because his border friend is sleeping behind him is what are your dogs called. For the record, its Snickers.

Hate mail receives payment

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi has contacted the Australian Federal Police after receiving several pretty bad hate mail on Wednesday night after a segment on Paul Murray Live which featured a video of the senator talking to Sky News.

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi.
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi. Photo: Joel Carrett / AAP

“People need to understand that this channel regularly encourages its viewers to go out and vent hatred and insults,” Faruqi told Weekly Beast.

It has real consequences for its objectives. I am certainly not the first person to be targeted by Sky News and I will not be the last. There are serious problems with this poison channel. I am glad that Sky is finally in the spotlight and is being held accountable for what it broadcasts.

Australian media writer Sophie Elsworth told Murray there was no evidence of racism in the Sky. Seriously this woman is absolutely sweet, Elsworth said.

An e-mail Faruqi received referred directly to the segment: After hearing your nasty and nasty noise for Sky News I am convinced you have never seen it. You pull out the tired old race card and try to convince us to believe in you.

Full flow forward

With most of us now shutting down broadcasting services have become almost an essential service.

While governments the green newspaper of media reform proposes an obligation to spend Australian content on video services on demand of only 5%, support for a much higher quota is strong among viewers.

In 2019 communications minister Paul Fletcher said Netflix, YouTube and other broadcasters may be forced to produce more Australian content, but two years later there is still no policy other than the low figure on the green paper.

Weekly Beast may reveal an Australian Institute poll to be published on Friday found that 60% of Australians support Netflix and other services spending at least 20% of their revenue on Australian content, four times more than proposed by the government.

The survey found that almost 70% of Australians use an SVOD service, including Netflix which is the most popular, and in 57% of our homes. Sixty per cent of Australians have a level of concern for children who are losing Australian history and culture due to the spread of American content on media platforms.

As previously reported, the troubled display industry also wants major broadcast platforms to spend 20% of their local revenue on new Australian dramas, documentaries and children’s content, to bring us into line with France and Canada. .

News Corp. empire strikes again

News Corp’s response to the internationally covered story that YouTube had suspended Sky News Australia for a week was radio silence. There was not a single report in the Murdoch newspapers. Even part of the Australian media on Monday ignored him despite the story erupting on Sunday.

Credlin Map.
Credlin Map. Photo: Joel Carrett / AAP

The first mention of the crisis on the national chart was in the Peta Credlins column in Australia on Thursday. If you watched Sky News, you would know that it displays countless images every day, Credlin said. It is not ABC with its opinion in the group; hosts can and often do not agree.

And Credlin and Sky Newss digital editor Jack Houghton called the Holocaust.

Sky After Dark presenters addressed the elephant in the room in the air, albeit with a unique twist.

Andrew Bolt said there was a damaging lie spread all over the world following YouTube News suspicious censorship of Sky News.

Of course, left-wing news is just a career that was blocked from posting on our hugely successful YouTube channel, he said. Something is wrong with this. There is something very dangerous about how the debate is censored by these foreign social giants.

On Thursday night the ban was lifted and the channel triumphantly returned with a special half hour on YouTube: The undeclared Sky News Australia was released.

After you were released from our YouTube suspension, join digital editor Jack Houghton as he shares some of the highlights from Sky News Australia this week that Silicon Valley stopped you from watching.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/aug/06/after-dictator-dan-tele-goes-all-warm-and-fuzzy-for-gladyss-lockdown-in-sydney

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: