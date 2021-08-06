After Dictator Dan, Tele becomes warm and vague about closing Gladyss in Sydney | Amanda Meade

Clennell: Why is Bunnings closed in QLD but not in NSW?

Berejiklian: The next question!

Later, Clennell posted an article about the hardware giant written by a staff member who said that employees at Bunnings in Sydney have been asking the same question as him for weeks.

The article certainly supported his story, but it was published in Red Flag, published by the Socialist Alternative, Australia’s largest Marxist revolutionary group.

Kindness in tragedy

Not often the family of a victim of a tragedy appreciates the media coverage of their loved one. But on Friday, ABC radio reporter Gavin Coote called out to new NBN News reporter Isobella Evans.

Evans reported from the scene the death of an 83-year-old woman after her car was hit by a train on a level crossing in Armidale. The woman was Coota’s grandmother.

Thank you for reporting this @BellaEvansNBN – was said with great sensitivity. It was my grandmother, she was such a tireless member of the Armidale community and we will miss her. I hope it was not very traumatic reporting from there today – Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) 5 August 2021

It does not go anywhere

ABC managing director David Anderson is a media executive who knows firsthand what it is like to be at the center of an explosion in southwest Sydney because he lives in Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the original closed LGAs. He has been running ABC from his vacant room for a few weeks now.

This week Anderson has held town halls with ABC staff from all state capitals through Zoom. The only question he always gets because his border friend is sleeping behind him is what are your dogs called. For the record, its Snickers.

Hate mail receives payment

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi has contacted the Australian Federal Police after receiving several pretty bad hate mail on Wednesday night after a segment on Paul Murray Live which featured a video of the senator talking to Sky News.

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi. Photo: Joel Carrett / AAP

“People need to understand that this channel regularly encourages its viewers to go out and vent hatred and insults,” Faruqi told Weekly Beast.

It has real consequences for its objectives. I am certainly not the first person to be targeted by Sky News and I will not be the last. There are serious problems with this poison channel. I am glad that Sky is finally in the spotlight and is being held accountable for what it broadcasts.

Australian media writer Sophie Elsworth told Murray there was no evidence of racism in the Sky. Seriously this woman is absolutely sweet, Elsworth said.

An e-mail Faruqi received referred directly to the segment: After hearing your nasty and nasty noise for Sky News I am convinced you have never seen it. You pull out the tired old race card and try to convince us to believe in you.

Full flow forward

With most of us now shutting down broadcasting services have become almost an essential service.

While governments the green newspaper of media reform proposes an obligation to spend Australian content on video services on demand of only 5%, support for a much higher quota is strong among viewers.

In 2019 communications minister Paul Fletcher said Netflix, YouTube and other broadcasters may be forced to produce more Australian content, but two years later there is still no policy other than the low figure on the green paper.

Weekly Beast may reveal an Australian Institute poll to be published on Friday found that 60% of Australians support Netflix and other services spending at least 20% of their revenue on Australian content, four times more than proposed by the government.

The survey found that almost 70% of Australians use an SVOD service, including Netflix which is the most popular, and in 57% of our homes. Sixty per cent of Australians have a level of concern for children who are losing Australian history and culture due to the spread of American content on media platforms.

As previously reported, the troubled display industry also wants major broadcast platforms to spend 20% of their local revenue on new Australian dramas, documentaries and children’s content, to bring us into line with France and Canada. .

News Corp. empire strikes again

News Corp’s response to the internationally covered story that YouTube had suspended Sky News Australia for a week was radio silence. There was not a single report in the Murdoch newspapers. Even part of the Australian media on Monday ignored him despite the story erupting on Sunday.

Credlin Map. Photo: Joel Carrett / AAP

The first mention of the crisis on the national chart was in the Peta Credlins column in Australia on Thursday. If you watched Sky News, you would know that it displays countless images every day, Credlin said. It is not ABC with its opinion in the group; hosts can and often do not agree.

And Credlin and Sky Newss digital editor Jack Houghton called the Holocaust.