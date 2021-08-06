The man targeted during the shooting in Kelowna dies during the police incident





A man who escaped a pristine crash Saturday night in Kelowna with minor injuries has now died during a police incident. West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, 37, was pronounced dead Thursday at an Enderbyc camp after police were called in to respond to reports of an attack. The circumstances surrounding Giannis’s death were reported by the Office of Independent Investigations (IIO), the BC police overseer. Investigates any incidents related to officers resulting in serious injury or death. According to the IIO, police received a report shortly after midnight Thursday that a man Gianis allegedly had attacked two women with guns in a camp. Gianis also appeared to have a self-inflicted injury. Police, including members of the Southeast County Emergency Response Team, found Gianisat2 this morning. They approached him using tear gas and a 4040 less lethal round, the IIO says. Gianis was in medical distress, according to RCMP reports, and despite medical intervention, was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Two women received injuries out of danger for life. Numerous efforts for his life Gianis, who had served a sentence in an American prison for smuggling methamphetamine precursors, has faced numerous assassination attempts over the years. In 2007, Gianis’s house was shot 14 times overnight. CBC News has also confirmed that Gianis was the target of a 2018 shooting that killed nurse Paul Bennett in Surrey. Recently, on Saturday, Gianisand a 25-year-old resident of Surrey suffered injuries during the exchange of fire in Kelowna. As Gianises escaped with minor injuries treated from the visit to the ashore hospital, the 25-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, police issued a public warning about Gianis, with Kplowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy saying the husband posed a threat to the community. “Because of his criminal activities and accomplices, Mr. Gian poses a threat to our community and the general public, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this latest incident,” Noseworthy said in a statement. Saturday night shooting targeting Kyle Gianis took place on Pandosy Street and KLO Road in Kelowna, BC (Winston Szeto / CBC News) Gianisran a fitness company, and was active on social media, where he shared his love of weightlifting and the stories of a rough education. He also used the platform to declare his innocence for all the crimes rumored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/kyle-gianis-death-1.6131628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos