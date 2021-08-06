International
Federal health minister writes letter to Alberta, seeks science behind plan to remove COVID-19 rules
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has sent a letter to her counterpart in Alberta saying she shares concerns about the province’s plan to lift all of its COVID-19 health restrictions.
In the letter, addressed to Health Minister Alberta Tyler Shandro, Hajdu says she agrees with the Canadian Pediatric Society’s description of the move as “unnecessary and dangerous gambling”.
Shandro responded Thursday, accusing Hajdu of unjustly targeting Alberta for political gain.
“Beyond the irony that at the time Min. Hajdu was sending her the supposed letter of concern, her boss is preparing to traverse the country for his opportunistic election,” a statement from Shandro said.
Liberals are currently crossing the country spending the election campaign on tax dollars criticizing provincial governments when it is politically appropriate for them to do so. 1/9
In Hajdu’s letter, which was sent on Sunday, she says the latest modeling for Alberta envisions a more serious resurgence in delta-driven COVID-19 cases and that all governments should take reasonable steps to protect The Canadians.
“It is now the duty of all governments across Canada to exercise vigilance and vigilance, to keep everyone safe in our jurisdictions and neighboring ones as well,” she wrote.
Hajdu says she wants to better understand the science and reasoning behind Alberta’s decision.
Last week, the province completed tracking contacts and said close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are not required to be isolated. Starting August 16, infected people will no longer need quarantine.
Shandro and Prime Minister Jason Kenney have said that Alberta’s chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has come up with the plan to remove the restrictions and has been clear in her reasoning. The government says decisions are based on science and data.
LOOK | Alberta’s chief health officer discusses the plan to lift the restrictions.
In the CBCs Power & Politics, Hinshaw said Alberta Health is working on releasing new modeling data showing that COVID-19 cases are likely to increase, but that the health system will not be overloaded.
Hinshaw has said Alberta needs to turn its resources into other public health threats, such as lowering childhood immunization rates and syphilis.
Children should be vaccinated first, says the pediatrician
About 66 percent of qualified Albanians have been fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are still unvaccinated, prompting the Canadian Pediatric Society to beg Alberta to keep the measures in place.
Dr Raphael Sharon, director of the Alberta Society and a pediatrician in Edmonton, says it is reasonable to ask the province to comply with isolation requirements, mass testing and contact tracking until children are vaccinated.
“We are close. But we are not there yet, so it is too early to take our foot off the gas,” he said.
While Hinshaw and the government have said sports injuries reduce far more children in emergency rooms than COVID-19, Sharon said this is an unfair comparison. A child with a sports injury cannot infect her grandfather, he said.
When the public test is over, Sharon said, he will have no way of knowing which children who cough and sneeze in his waiting room may expose other people to COVID-19.
The government plans to follow COVID-19 trends by monitoring and testing wastewater at community clinics throughout the province.
Some of Hinshaw counterparts are taking a more cautious approach. On Thursday, Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang, said it would be premature to start managing COVID-19 as if it were some other respiratory disease.
Anxiety about the relocation of the Alberta pandemic has slowed in daily protests in Edmonton and Calgary since last week.
Emily Kent, the parent of a child who works as a speech language pathologist, was among those protesting outside the provincial legislature on Thursday.
She said the province is shifting its responsibility to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19.
“I’m thankful that there are people in the federal government who are looking for Albertans now and that they are concerned, very concerned, with this kind of experiment that is going on,” Kent said.
