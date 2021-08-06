Saskatchewan reports 2 new deaths from COVID-19; active cases over 500





Saskatchewan COVID-19 numbers continue to rise after the provincial government announced the deaths of two other residents who tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Data from the COVID-19 government dashboard show that the total number of deaths in the province is now 581. Saskatchewan is also reporting 56 new cases, which puts the total number of infections in the province at 50,251. There are 48 new cures, increasing the total number of recoveries to 49,167. Read more: Calls for continued implementation of Sask. Request for COVID-19 insulation after completion of PHO New cases are found in the following regions: 5 – far northwest

2 – away from the north center

2 – far northeast

2 – northwest

2 – central north

17 – Saskatoon

2 – Regina

2 – central west

2 – southwest

2 – south central

15 – southeast Trends How a woman before Christ got stuck with a $ 4,000 bill after renting a pickup truck

Wildfires rise in BC: Highway closed and RCMP on standby near Vernon Active cases are at 503, marking the first time the province has registered more than 500 active COVID-19 cases since June 27th. The seven-day average of new daily cases is at 51, up from 50 on Wednesday. The story goes down the ad Read more: The ombudsman’s report shows that Regina’s Extendicare Parkside was not prepared for the COVID-19 explosion Hospital admissions dropped to 53 as they were 56 on Wednesday. 42 patients are receiving hospital care while 11 are in intensive care. The province adds that there were 1,764 COVID-19 tests performed on Wednesday. The total number of tests completed in Saskatchewan is now 968,564. On the vaccine front, 3,861 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the total of the province to 1,422,820 doses. At least 658,751 Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.















3:43

Answering your questions about COVID-19, 5 August





Previous video



The next video



See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8089526/sask-covid-update-coronavirus-aug-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos