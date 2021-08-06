Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





Covering the oath of Iran’s new president, plans for Covid incitement shootings in Europe and a U.S. push for electric cars.

Iran’s new hardline president swears Ebrahim Raisi, an extremely conservative cleric, was sworn in as president on Thursday, bringing to power a close ally of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He takes office at a turbulent time. Iran’s economic weakness, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, water scarcity and the detrimental effects of US sanctions, is considered to be its most immediate problem. Tensions are also rising with Israel. Israeli officials have accused Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike last week on an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean run by an Israeli company. Israel may soon retaliate for that attack. Who is Raisi? Prior to his election, Raisi, 60, was the head of Iran’s judiciary. He spent most of his career as a prosecutor and is on the US human rights sanctions list.

France and Germany adhere to the vaccine boost plan France and Germany will administer boosting doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the elderly and vulnerable in the coming months, despite an appeal by the World Health Organization to freeze those injections to send doses to poorer countries. President Emmanuel Macron said France would start offering people a third strike starting in September, especially for the most affected and the elderly. German officials made similar statements, arguing that they needed to take care of their residents while still wanting millions of doses. The announcements came just a day after the WHO called for a moratorium on boosting shootings so that supplies could be concentrated in countries that have not yet vaccinated at least 10 per cent of their population. More than 80 percent of vaccines administered worldwide are used in the richest countries, according to the WHO

US moves to gradually remove gas cars President Biden announced a plan that would rapidly shift Americans from gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles over the next decade. The plan, which calls for stricter vehicle pollution rules and raises mileage standards, sets a target for half of all vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030. The three largest automakers sign the plan with provided Congress approves an infrastructure project that includes funding for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations. Tackling climate change: Biden has pledged to reduce global warming emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels by the end of this decade. But that promise will be impossible to fulfill without a radical change from cars and gas trucks. China Corner: Biden has expressed concern that the US is behind China in the production of electric vehicles. He believes a remodeled automobile and battery industry could create jobs and boost American commercial power.

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has suppressed freedoms in China and brutally suppressed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Now many in Taiwan worry: Are they next? ART AND IDEAS

The Olympics are empty One of the first things you will notice at the Tokyo Games: empty stadiums. Organizers stopped spectators from all over Tokyo to prevent Covid-19 explosions. For athletes who once imagined themselves performing for hordes of buzzing fans, the silent atmosphere has been a bad thing, Andrew Keh wrote in The Times. Grunts echo through free arenas; the noise of cicadas provides a soundtrack for outdoor racing. In a boxing match, Keh notes, the sound of fists was accompanied by a noisy hallway door. The atmosphere is not really here, said Britains Caroline Dubois, one of the boxers. But not everyone misses the crowd noise. For some lower profile Olympic sports like taekwondo and throwing empty seats are the norm, such as Joshua Robinson and Andrew Beaton write in The Wall Street Journal. If there was a full stadium, said Japanese archer Takaharu Furukawa, I would be more nervous and make a mistake.

