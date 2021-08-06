Are you thinking of traveling? Mixed vaccines COVID -19 – National are not accepted here

The health authority of Canada has given the green light to the mix and match of COVID-19 vaccines, but as the world reopens, not everyone is recognizing a mix of vaccines from different manufacturers as fully vaccinated, despite the millions of Canadians doing so.

Here is who has announced so far that they do not accept mixed vaccines.

Cruises

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the main U.S. health authority, currently does not recognize a mixture of a vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, with an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, as fully vaccinated.

















Mixed and COVID-19 compliant vaccines affect Canadian travelers





Mixed and COVID-19 compliant vaccines affect Canadian travelers July 21, 2021



However, he recognizes a mixture of two mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, as fully vaccinated.

Read more: Canadian travelers frustrated as US cruise lines will not recognize COVID-19 vaccine mix and match

As such, many cruise lines are following the CDC guidelines in their protocols on who can come aboard.

Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America have said they will not recognize those who have mixed an AstraZeneca vaccine with an mRNA vaccine as fully vaccinated, citing CDC guidelines.

Following the CDC guidelines, Celebrity will consider a fully vaccinated guest with evidence of vaccination that may include mixed doses of Pfizer and Moderna RNA vaccines only. “No other mixed dose of the vaccine will qualify a guest as fully vaccinated,” the Celebrity Cruises website said.

Carnival policy applies to cruises leaving US ports.

















Mixing and matching the vaccine problem for West Kelowna cruise ship fans





Mixing and matching the vaccine problem for West Kelowna cruise ship fans



Norwegian Cruise Line is going further and accepting no vaccine mix, including two mRNA vaccines, when leaving US ports, but will accept a mix of “AstraZeneca-SK Bio, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna combinations only” from non-ports American. .

Royal Caribbean will not accept mixed doses when departing from a US port, but will accept from non-US ports, depending on the specific country policy.

Canadians have already been caught out of control by some of these policies.

Travel bloggers Karen and Brian Hosier from Port Coquitlam, BC, have booked six trips over the next year, but both were vaccinated first with AstraZeneca and then with Pfizer.

Read more: COVID-19: Okanagan couple can not book cruise due to mixing and matching vaccines

It’s a little disappointing. We do not know at this point whether we should cancel [our] ride, said Karen.

The Canada National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) has approved a mix of vaccines, including AstraZeneca, with an mRNA vaccine.

Zahid Butt, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Waterloo, said there is no evidence that mixing and matching vaccines is harmful, and studies show that mixing AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer is better at creating antibody response to virus.

There is no scientific evidence to say that people who have a second dose, which is of a different vaccine, would have lower immunity than those who have the same vaccine, he said.

There has to be scientific evidence to justify why you are not allowing people to join in the voyages.

countries

In addition to cruises, some countries have their own policies on mixed vaccines, as well as the COVISHIELD vaccine, the Indian version of AstraZeneca.

Trinidad and Tobago currently do not accept travelers with a mixture of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but allow a mixture of AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Moderna.

















3:40

The world means: Family, friends reunite as UK eases COVID-19 travel rules





The world means: Family, friends reunite as UK eases COVID-19 travel rules



For 2-dose COVID-19 vaccines, travelers should get 2 doses of the same vaccine OR the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the country travel requirements.

Passengers with any other combination of vaccines would NOT be considered fully vaccinated at this time.

Barbados overturned its policy on July 15 to allow mixed vaccines after initially rejecting it.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Jamaica will accept anyone with two doses of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), mixed or not, and Cuba and the Dominican Republic have no vaccine requirements.

Read more: With cheap flights and travel restrictions alleviated, should Canadians book their next trip?

While the U.S. currently does not require vaccinations for travelers, the CDC guidelines could pose a nuisance to some Canadians if the country were to use its guidelines in its travel requirements. The US has also not approved the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Already a concert by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will require full vaccination under New York State guidelines, which currently follow the CDC leadership which means there is no AstraZeneca mix and match with an mRNA vaccine.

The WHO has not yet issued instructions on mixing vaccines, but said it currently has limited data to do so and warned of a “dangerous trend” of buying vaccines for additional doses.

According to Health Canada, at least 1.3 million Canadians mixed doses in June.

















3:23

NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Modern COVID-19 vaccines, says Tam





NACI recommends mixing vaccines AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19, says Tam on June 1, 2021



In Europe, some countries, such as Italy, Portugal and Poland, do not recognize COVISHIELD, which has been adopted in Canada and administered to over 80,000 Canadians.

This means that visitors with that vaccine must be quarantined and provide a COVID-19 test.

A growing number of European countries, however, accept the vaccine, including Spain, Greece, Iceland and France.

Both Germany AND FRENCH accept only a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Moderna as fully vaccinated and not two mRNA vaccines of different brands, which means that travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

In response to some of these policies, Quebec will now allow its residents to receive one-third of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to avoid policies against mixing vaccines and the COVISHIELD vaccine.

The province warns, however, to advise and weigh the risks before taking an extra hit.

This measure is exceptional and the person should be properly advised to be informed of the potential risks associated with this overdose, as opposed to the benefits of the planned trip, the Quebec health department said in a statement.

– With files by Julia Wong and Alessia Simona Maratta

