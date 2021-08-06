What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, August 6th

Recent developments:

There are concerns about data security and hostile customers after Quebec announced it would implement a vaccine passport for non-essential services.

Experts say it is now necessary to prevent large explosions and widespread closures.

A growing number of critics now suggest that pandemic government support for businesses and workers has outweighed its usefulness and may be doing harm.

As of Thursday, 27,832 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 52 unknown active cases, 27,187 cases considered resolved, and 593 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,400 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,300 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 198 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne there were more than 700 inhabitants which resulted positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of its reopening plan.

Dining dining inside, with capacity-based distance limits. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The largest collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events, leading to the resumption of summer festivals and professional sports.

The Ontario School Plan includes mandatory masks and extracurricular activities, but not mandatory vaccines.

Going beyond Step 3 to the “Exit Step” will depend on health trends such as the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. It has not yet achieved these goals.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under the restrictions of the green zone, the lowest on the four-color scale of the province. The length of its distance is now one meter.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private dwellings and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if you play sports.

Events during which people sit in certain spaces, such as bleaches or booths, can now welcome up to 250 people inside and 500 people outside.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can accommodate 15,000 spectators outside and 7,500 people inside.

Her school plans depend on vaccination and overall prevalence.

Will introduce a vaccine passport for non-essential services. The Prime Minister said that on Thursday the details will be released soon.

What can I do?

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. The disturbing variants of the coronavirus are more contagious and created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all types of coronavirus.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

A child bids farewell to the COVID-19 test site run by CHEO Children’s Hospital in Ottawa Indoor Arena, July 13, 2021. (Jean Delisle / CBC)

There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Canadians and fully vaccinated permanent residents can bypass the 14-day quarantine. People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada without having to be quarantined starting Monday, while tourists from all other countries will be allowed from September 7th. American border remains closed to non-essential travel at least until August 21st.

Health Canada recommends the elderly and people with basic medical conditions to help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntario.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the only approved one for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The Duty Vaccination Force in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. There are factors pushing the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

There have been more than 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first and second doses having a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older.

People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Pharmacist Zaineb Hassan designs a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in July. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking, so check their websitesfor details. They offer standby and indose walking lists with short notice.

Campaigns are leaving mass clinics to target those eligible to receive a second stroke sooner or who have not yet received the first.

at Richardson Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Meetings are available from 5 to 8 p.m., for those 12+. https://t.co/ldk3ew32Rd pic.twitter.com/Q52Jcd9dvn –@KFLAPH

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinics.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

Press Release: Young People Who Attended a Graduation Event / Private Parties Associated with Bayside High School Advised to Seek COVID-19 Testing https://t.co/bBVCTjE69M pic.twitter.com/EiyvTzQhLg –@HPEPublicHealth

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmacies. Quick tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one. Those options now include Inside the Ottawa Arena.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entry testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341. Anyone who enters Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Aquatic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

