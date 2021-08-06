Manila closes as virus cases in the Philippines are close to the four-month high





The Manila capital region enters a two-week stalemate

COVID-19 daily cases, highest deaths since April

450 cases of the Delta variant detected, but sequence capacity is limited

Manila will vaccinate 4 million people during the blockade – officials MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) – The Philippines placed the Manila capital region under a two-week blockade on Friday as Southeast Asia’s health ministry reported 10,623 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest overnight jump in infections in nearly four months. . The Philippines is battling one of Asia’s biggest outbreaks COVID-19 and has seen a steady rise in infections over the past two weeks which health officials have attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. “The national government together with the local governments must act aggressively, as if there is already transmission in the community,” health ministry spokeswoman Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference, referring to the highly contagious variant. “All areas in the national capital region have positive bi-weekly growth rates (in cases),” she added. The increase has pushed the number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to nearly 1.64 million, while the 247 additional deaths recorded on Friday brought the number of deaths in the country to 28,673. To enforce the blockade orders, police have set up quarantine checkpoints around the Manila capital region, an urban extension of 16 cities where more than 13 million people live. Only 9.8 million people, or nearly 9% of the 110 million population of the Philippines, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Manila officials said they would use the two-week blockade period to vaccinate four million people in the capital region. The Philippines is aiming to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year. A total of 450 confirmed cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the Philippines. Experts believe the true figure could be much higher, however, due to the lack of genome sequencing capacity in the country. Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Adrian Portugal; Edited by James Pearson Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

