Australian police will charge a man in the Brittany Higgins rape case





MELBOURNE, Australia Months after a former Australian government employee said she was raped in the House of Parliament, police announced on Friday that they intended to charge a man with sexual assault in the case. Former government employee Brittany Higgins, 26, sent shockwaves across the country when she said earlier this year she had been attacked by an accomplice in 2019. He had offered to take her home after drinks with colleagues , she said, but instead attacked her when she fell asleep in the defense minister ‘s office. At the time, she was only a few weeks into a new job with then-Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds. The indictment sparked a debate over the culture of misogyny in the halls of power nations, and women lawyers criticized some of the country’s most powerful politicians for abusing the allegations. After Ms. Higgins went public, three other women came out with allegations that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man. In the months that followed, many women and current and former staff members shared their accounts regarding inappropriate behavior by male colleagues.

On Friday, police in the Australian Capital Territory said they had sent notice to a 26-year-old man to appear in a court in Canberra on September 16 to respond to a charge of sexual assault. Police will claim that the man had sexual intercourse with a woman without consent in the House of Parliament on Saturday, March 23, 2019, authorities said in a statements. The maximum sentence for the crime is 12 years in prison, police said A phone call and email to Ms. Higginss’s lawyer requesting comments were not returned immediately. Neither Ms. Higgins nor the police have publicly named the person. His lawyer, John Korn, said in a statement to a local news media, news.com.au: My client absolutely and unequivocally denies that any form of sexual activity has occurred at all. He will defend the charge. In a brief message late Friday, Mr Korn confirmed he made the statement.

The police announcement brought a source of support for Ms. Higgins on social media.

Janine Hendry, the main organizer of protest marches in at least 40 cities earlier this year against sexual violence, posted on Twitter, Some time has passed. #MjaftMjaft Ms Higgins said she went to police in 2019 after the attack and told Ms Reynolds and other staff members what had happened. But she dropped the issue, she said, because she was made to feel like she could lose her job if she followed him. She said she was even invited to a meeting about her allegations in the same room where she said the attack had taken place. She decided to submit an official police report in February. Since Ms. Higginss’s public indictment, the government has launched numerous investigations into parliamentary work culture, which women’s rights advocates have long called toxic and misogynistic. Last month, the government accepted a recommendation from such a review that one-hour personal harassment training sessions should be mandatory for politicians, although there will be few consequences for those who do not attend. Other recommendations he accepted included an independent grievance mechanism for staff members and strengthening after-hours access to the House of Parliament.

