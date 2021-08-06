Global investors, Indian startups print Modi for overseas listings





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally before marking the “Dandi March”, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS / Amit Dave / Photo Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) – Leading investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed have called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for rules to allow companies to list overseas for better access to capital, according to a first letter from Reuters. India in September allowed companies to list directly on foreign exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq (NDAQ.O), but the government has not yet announced the rules required to govern such listings. Calling it an “unfinished reform agenda,” some 22 major Indian investors and startups like Swiggy food distribution app and online learning firm Byju’s write to Modi urging him to speed up politics. “The current inability of unlisted companies to capture international capital-raising markets is … a hindrance to the growth ambitions of Indian startups,” they said in the July 29 letter. Swiggy and Sequoia declined to comment. Other entities, as well as the Mod office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The new policy is seen as a blow to new unicorn businesses worth more than $ 1 billion and the Reliance conglomerate digital unit, which is looking at a U.S. list after collecting more than $ 20 billion from investors last year. . But the letter comes when many are choosing to rank in India. Indian food distribution firm backed by China Ant Group, Zomato, made a remarkable debut on Indian stock exchanges recently, estimating the firm at $ 13 billion, while others, including SoftBank-backed Ola, are also look at local lists. “Although some companies are preparing to list in India, many others are eager to evaluate the option of an international listing,” the letter said, noting how companies in other markets like the United States have a capitalization much larger market than in India. The London Stock Exchange, which is closely following India’s policy change, told Reuters last year that it had been in talks with several Indian tech firms for overseas listing. Such listings will present an opportunity for some of the world’s leading exchanges to compete for India’s growing new companies. The Indian government however was concerned that listing overseas could mean that companies seeking higher values ​​through access to a wider group of investors would choose to list only abroad, undermining the prospects of Indian markets. The group of investors and start-ups told Modi such concerns were “unfounded” and that overseas lists would increase foreign investor interest in Indian startups. Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Edited by Mike Harrison Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

